Katie Taylor Says Mayer vs. Ryan 2 Is Too Close To Call Tonight – “It’s All About Adjustments”

Irish boxing royalty Katie Taylor isn’t picking sides in tonight’s welterweight scrap between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan — but she is expecting fireworks.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce, Taylor praised both women, calling their first encounter in New York “touch and go.”

“The last fight could have gone either way,” she said. “Mikaela probably did deserve to win — maybe — but it was a very close fight.”

For Ryan, it’s not just about revenge. It’s about redemption — and maybe a bit of calm before the chaos. You might remember she was literally splashed with red paint before the first fight. Derby drama meets Madison Square Garden, right?

Taylor, though, is backing the Brit to come in sharper this time around.

“I think Sandy has had an amazing training camp this time. It’s night and day compared to last time. That’s going to make a huge difference. She’s in a much better place mentally.”

That said, she’s not sleeping on Mayer either.

“Mikaela is a super fighter too. I don’t know who’s going to win. It’s about who makes the right adjustments.”

Classic Katie — fair, level-headed, and refusing to jump on either bandwagon. But that’s why fans listen when she speaks. She’s been in these 50-50 fights more times than she’s had rest days.

Taylor-Serrano 3 Incoming — And Yes, It’s at MSG

While the Mayer-Ryan rematch gets underway, Taylor has her own trilogy to settle — against none other than Amanda Serrano, at Madison Square Garden on July 11.

“If me and Amanda fought 100 times, it’d be a fight of the year contender every single time,” Taylor said. “It’s just a clash of styles.”

She narrowly edged Serrano in their last two battles, including a close decision in Texas last November. Now they’re back in New York — back where it all started — and streaming live on Netflix.

Taylor didn’t hold back on the mutual respect.

“You have to have an amazing dance partner, and Amanda Serrano has been that for me. We always leave it all in there.”

Respect? Sure. But you just know both are already plotting how to outfox the other. One more 10-round war incoming.

Where to Watch (UK)

LIVE on Sky Sports



Coverage kicks off at midnight on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

The main event ring walks? Set for around 3 AM Sunday (yes, three in the morning — make coffee accordingly).

How to Stream

If you don’t have a Sky box, you can stream it via: