Tim Bradley Predicts Ryan Garcia Dominance, Claims Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is “Damaged Goods” Since Gervonta Davis Knockout

Tim Bradley says he’d be shocked “as hell” if Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero upsets Ryan Garcia in their headliner on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

However, the commentator Bradley states he doesn’t see the former WBA light welterweight champion Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) pulling off the victory because he feels he’s been “damaged goods’ since his sixth round knockout loss to Gervona ‘Tank’ Davis three years ago on May 28, 2022.

“Damaged Goods?”

Although Rolly has patched together a comeback from that loss, beating Ismael Barroso by a questionable ninth round TKO and a 10-round unanimous decision win over little known second-tier fighter, Manuel Jaimes, he’s looked nothing like the guy that he’d been before Tank knocked him out.

Rolly, 29, possesses the same power that he always has, and that’ll make him dangerous for Garcia if he can stay in the fight long enough to land one of his bombs. It’s going to be difficult for Romero to avoid getting knocked out early by one of Kingry’s left hooks. The shots that Ryan was hitting his last opponent, Devin Haney, would be hard for Rolly to take.