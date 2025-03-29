Tim Bradley Predicts Ryan Garcia Dominance, Claims Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is “Damaged Goods” Since Gervonta Davis Knockout

Tim Bradley says he’d be shocked “as hell” if Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero upsets Ryan Garcia in their headliner on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.
However, the commentator Bradley states he doesn’t see the former WBA light welterweight champion Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) pulling off the victory because he feels he’s been “damaged goods’ since his sixth round knockout loss to Gervona ‘Tank’ Davis three years ago on May 28, 2022.
“Damaged Goods?”
Although Rolly has patched together a comeback from that loss, beating Ismael Barroso by a questionable ninth round TKO and a 10-round unanimous decision win over little known second-tier fighter, Manuel Jaimes, he’s looked nothing like the guy that he’d been before Tank knocked him out.
Rolly, 29, possesses the same power that he always has, and that’ll make him dangerous for Garcia if he can stay in the fight long enough to land one of his bombs. It’s going to be difficult for Romero to avoid getting knocked out early by one of Kingry’s left hooks. The shots that Ryan was hitting his last opponent, Devin Haney, would be hard for Rolly to take.
“That’ll be shocking as hell if Rolly pulls off the upset, but I think Rolly is damaged goods. If you look at his last couple of fights, he hasn’t been the same since he got knocked out by Gervonta Davis. He hasn’t been the same,” said Tim Bradley to Fight Hub TV when asked about the possibility of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero pulling off an upset of Ryan Garcia on May 2nd.
“Sometimes, one fight can ruin your entire career, and you’re not the same mentally and not the same physically, bro. After he left his coach, the coach that he had started out, Bullet, he looks a little different. No disrespect to anybody that’s working with him now, but he just looks a little different, bro. He’s not the same fighter,” said Bradley about Rolly.