Jake Paul Says He’ll Get the Last Laugh vs. Anthony Joshua

The former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua is a massive favorite heading into his eight-round fight against Paul on Netflix. Bettors are backing the 6’6″ Joshua based largely on his size advantage.

The Age and Speed Gap

What gives the 28-year-old Paul a chance is his youth and quickness, along with catching the 36-year-old Joshua coming off a knockout loss. The way AJ was stopped a year and a half ago still raises questions about how well he can take a clean shot.

Last Laugh on the Line

“When I beat him, it’s going to be me that is going to be laughing,” said Jake Paul to MVP Promotions ahead of his fight against Joshua.

If Paul does pull off the upset, it would be the kind of win that silences critics and flips the narrative overnight.

“He’s going to be coming up against somebody that is trying to do exactly what he’s doing, but for a lot longer,” said Joshua. “No,” AJ added when asked if Paul is on his level. “It’s not that he can’t compete. He doesn’t have the body of work that I’ve put into boxing.”

Joshua has been a pro since 2013, but his résumé isn’t as bulletproof as it’s often made out to be. His best win remains a 40-year-old Wladimir Klitschko.

Even in that fight, Joshua was dropped, faded late, and needed a rally to pull it out. The question now is whether he shows up as the composed veteran or the version that was knocked out by Daniel Dubois last year.

Joshua vs. Paul will be staged at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The fight will be shown on Netflix.