Anthony Joshua rebuilding with new trainer Angel Fernandez

A very happy-looking Anthony Joshua says he’s working with his new trainer Angel Fernandez to improve his game after replacing his longtime coach Rob McCracken.

Joshua seems like a different person since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September in London. It’s as if a weight has lifted off AJ’s shoulders after that defeat, or perhaps the happiness might be a reaction to Usyk being unavailable to face him in an immediate rematch.

Usyk is currently defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion, and it’s unknown when he’ll be free to defend his three heavyweight titles against Joshua in their rematch.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) will take an interim fight if Usyk cannot meet him for a rematch in May or June. Hearn is now hoping that the rematch with Usyk can take place by September.

Joshua’s interim bout will have no bearing on his ability to take the rematch. So if Joshua should lose the interim match, he’ll still be able to face Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) when he’s available due to it being a contractual rematch.

Hearn will make sure that Joshua doesn’t lose his interim fight, though, by carefully selecting an opponent that isn’t a huge threat.

However, at this point in his career, Joshua is losing to the fighters that he’s supposed to be beating, so it will be tricky for Hearn to find the right guy for him to face in his interim fight.

Joshua’s recent defeats against Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr aren’t an indication that he’s on the downside of his career. It’s more of a sign that he was never a rock-solid talent that could beat everybody.

“I can say a lot, but there’s a lot I say behind closed doors, and not everything for the cameras, bro. I’ve learned that,” said Anthony Joshua to Boxing Social on being tight-lipped about his thoughts on Oleksandr Usyk being unavailable to fight him due to him defending his country Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

“I’m still learning in life, but it’s not about me. I don’t want to say anything if I’m honest with you,” Joshua continued in choosing not to speak about Usyk being potentially unavailable to fight him in an immediate rematch. “I’m not going to say anything on it,” said Joshua.

Joshua can’t say much about Usyk’s situation because he’s doing what he must do under the circumstances. What would look bad on Joshua’s part is if he started whining about Usyk not being free to give him his rematch in May or June and asking for the sanctioning bodies to strip him.

“I’m working with Angel Fernandez,” said Joshua. “Full-time main training, video analysis, tactician, pad-man, sparring guy, dietician, cardio.

“It’s going to be a good fight,” said Joshua about the April 23rd match between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. “Dillian isn’t no pushover, man.

“He’s a proper fighter, and between the two of them, they need each other. They’re both going to do a good job of selling this fight.

“I know one [Dillian] didn’t show up for the [kickoff] press conference, but that seemed to gain more traction than if he did. So, they’re doing a good job; good luck to both of them.

“We’re actually at Wembley now. So just across the road, they’ll be fighting each other. Then somebody will break his record,” said Joshua when asked what he would think if Fury vs. Whyte broke his attendance record for Wembley Stadium.

“Records are there to be broken, not set. Good luck to him. What am I going to do? ‘F***, my career is over. I can’t fight anymore.’ Good luck to both of them.