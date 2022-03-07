Devin Haney already promoting Kambosos fight

Devin Haney is already talking up the undisputed fight with four-belt lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. despite the match still in the negotiation stages.

Haney showed up at last Saturday’s Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez fight event at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and was interviewed by the media.

Devin is already predicting victory over Kambosos, and he says the Australian will be “swinging at air” with his shots.

Hopefully, this doesn’t mean Haney is going to fight defensively all night, and make it boring for the fans. The fans at the Pechanga Arena booed Haney last Saturday, showing that they’re familiar with him.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), who holds the WBC 135-lb champion, is now the frontrunner for the June 4th fight against Australian Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) by default due to Vasyl Lomachenko defending his homeland of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Until recently, Lomachenko had been the guy in the catbird seat for the Kambosos fight, but that all changed after Russians invaded Ukraine.

Haney isn’t a popular choice for Kambosis, but he’s the only real option he has for his next fight.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is pushing hard to make the fight, and DAZN is reportedly acting as the intermediatory to get the deal with Kambosos’s promoter Lou DiBella.

“I got so many different styles, it depends what style I bring out on the night,” Haney said to iFL TV. “But obviously my style is number one, my ring IQ. It will be something totally different to what he’s used to.”

“I take my hat off to him, he’s a great fighter, but he’ll see something different when he gets in the ring with me,” said Haney.

It would be in Haney’s best interest for him to fight aggressively against Kambosos rather than play it safe on the outside, clinching & spoiling like mad.

Kambosos wants the fight to take place inside a large stadium in Australia. If it’s going to be a stadium fight filled with thousands of pro-Kambosos Jr. fans, Haney will need to show some aggression, and make sure the fans get their money’s worth.

“He had speed. It’s more about timing with me. You can be the fastest fighter in the world but if you’re swinging at the air then what does it matter?” said Haney about Kambosos.