Anthony Cacace Vs. Leigh Wood On Saturday – A Possible FOTY Coming?

This Saturday night in Nottingham will see super-featherweight warriors Leigh Wood and Anthony Cacace go at in what many people in the trade feel could prove to be a genuine Fight of the Year contender, a modern day classic even. Some fights, some match-ups, just have that feel about them, and this is one such fight. It will be action-packed, it seems there is no way the fight will not be.

Irish warrior Cacace, 23-1(8) gave up his IBF 130 pound title, this to avoid mandatory fights he is not interested in having and so as to get himself big and exciting fights that inspire him, and Saturday’s fight clearly inspires Cacace. Wood, 28-3(17) and a former WBA champ at 126 pounds, is itching to get back in the ring after having sat things out over a frustrating period of time. Wood, who will enjoy hometown advantage on Saturday, has not boxed since October of 2023, this a far too lengthy inactive spell for such a crowd-pleasing fighter.

So, who wins the expected war on Saturday night?

Wood, who will turn 37 in August, has already given us at least two very special action fights, these his wins over Michael Conlan and, last time out, seemingly so long ago now, Josh Warrington. Cacace, who turned 36 earlier this year, sent fans home pumped up after his wins over Joe Cordina and common opponent Warrington. Southpaw Cacace last boxed in September, this the decision win over Warrington. Wood has been stopped twice during his pro career, while Cacace has never been stopped.

Fans who show up for this fight will almost certainly not regret having done so. How badly will that long layoff affect Wood? Has Wood had too many wars? Is Cacace going to regret giving up his world title? Will this fight possibly go the distance? These questions and others will be answered come aturday.

Pick: Cacace is the pick to win here, via late stoppage in a genuine slugfest that may well see both men get knocked down.