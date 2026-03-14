Olaniyan went on the attack immediately and landed several heavy shots that sent Bezouska down early in the round. After the Czech fighter returned to his feet and went down again under continued punches, the referee stopped the fight less than a minute into the opening round.

The quick finish marked a successful start to Olaniyan’s professional career. The Tallaght heavyweight had built a strong amateur record before turning professional, including winning the 2024 World Youth heavyweight title and several national championships.

The matchup itself was widely viewed as a debut showcase for the young prospect. Olaniyan weighed in at 242 pounds for the bout, while Bezouska came in significantly heavier at 301 pounds. Despite the weight difference, the Irish fighter’s speed and punching power proved decisive.

Olaniyan is signed with Queensberry Promotions and has already drawn attention as one of Ireland’s promising heavyweight prospects. A fast knockout victory in his first professional appearance provides an encouraging start as he begins the next stage of his career.

Olaniyan looked sharp, but Bezouska arrived badly out of shape with a visible pot belly, making the result difficult to judge. Almost any young heavyweight would likely look impressive against that type of opposition.

The quick finish ensured the heavyweight prospect made a memorable first impression.

Promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry stable has increasingly invested in young Irish fighters, and Olaniyan’s debut adds another name to watch. His amateur background and physical presence have already created interest among observers who follow the European heavyweight scene.