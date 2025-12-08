Will Tank Davis Fight Again? Gervonta Says “I’m Taking Him Next”

Will Gervonta Davis fight again? Tank, who saw a lucrative date with YouTuber Jake Paul fall apart due to his recent brush with the law (leaving, and we still cannot believe it, Anthony Joshua to step in and fight Paul for a gazzilion dollars!) was an apparently interested viewer of the Lamont Roach (because the winner’s name goes first) Isaac Cruz fight.

Tank as we know was darn fortunate not to have lost his unbeaten pro record when he was held to a controversial draw with Roach in March, while Davis defeated “Pitbull” in a much stronger performance, even though the Mexican warrior became the first man to take Tank the full 12 rounds when they fought in 2021.

Is Tank Really Ready to Come Back?

Roach still wants a return go at Tank, quite understandably, while nobody knows for sure what Davis will opt to do next, with plenty of chatter suggesting Tank has lost his love and his passion for the sport. But Tank is still a big name, fans want to see him return to action, and maybe he will.

Tank took to social media after watching the Roach-Cruz draw, and he said he wants “Pitbull” again next.

“I’m taking him next, [as] soon as my knee gets better,” Tank wrote on X.

Does Roach Get Frozen Out Again?

So, could we see Tank Vs. Pitbull II, and not either Roach-Cruz II or Roach-Tank II? If so, the seemingly unable to catch a break Roach would no doubt feel Lady Luck is once again having a go at him. In truth, it is Roach who deserves BOTH rematch fights.

But Tank is the star, and the stars of the sport almost always call the shots. Can Tank return to winning ways in 2026, and will his first fight back be one with Cruz?

Cruz, who has s aid he will grant the deserving Roach a rematch, would no doubt jump at the chance to try and avenge his loss to Davis.