Gary Antuanne Russell says he doesn’t think Lamont Roach is serious about wanting to fight him for his WBA 140-lb title. Roach said this week that Antuanne is one of the champions he’d be interested in fighting “after” he defeats WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz tonight.

The Shakur Detour

Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) isn’t buying what Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) is saying, noting that he’s talked about immediately returning to the 135-lb division because he has “Unfinished business” and wants to challenge WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson for his title.

In an interview with MillCity Boxing, Roach said that he’d seen Antuanne Russell get “rag-dolled” during an amateur tournament they were in years ago. He says he fought the same guy who beat Russell in the tourney, and he defeated him.

Antuanne denies this ever happened, though he admits to losing in a tourney, but it wasn’t a fight in which he was hurt.

“It’s just a bluff. He’s got himself a tough fighter. You have never once made a phone call for sparring. Why is that?” said Gary Antuanne Russell to Fight Hub TV about Lamont Roach. “If you beat this guy tomorrow, and I hope you do, it’s a double whammy. We’ll bring it back home to the city.”

Roach mentioned Antunne Russell’s name far down in the list of fighters that he wants to face. He wasn’t one of the top guys that he wants to fight next if he’s victorious tonight against ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in their headliner in San Antonio. Roach mentioned these fighters for his hit list:

Subriel Matias – WBC 140-lb champion

Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson

Richardson Hitchins

Russell Wants Undisputed

“I would want him to exercise his rights. I would gladly take him up. After he made that statement, he said, ‘I’m going to go back down to 135.’ So, which one is it?” said Antuanne Russell about Roach saying he wants to return to the lightweight division after he fights Cruz to challenge Shakur Stevenson for his WBC title.

“I want to be undisputed in my division [140]. Anyone who has a title, that’s what I need to see next,” said Russell.