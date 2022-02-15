Amir Khan: “What Makes Terence Crawford Pound-For-Pound [Best] Is How Tough He Is”

As was the case with Floyd Mayweather, the hard training dedication Terence Crawford has is what makes him the best of the best. This is the opinion of Amir Khan, who has faced Crawford in the ring and has been out in the US working with “Bud” as he gets ready for this Saturday’s long awaited grudge-match with Kell Brook. Khan, speaking with Sky Sports, said the work ethic Crawford has is admirable and that the work the two have done together will give him a definite edge in the Brook fight.

Khan says the intimidating atmosphere in the Omaha gym where Crawford trains was quite something as he and local fighters sparred. But Khan says the manner in which he got through the sessions gave him enough confidence to believe “the old Khan still exists.” Khan says Crawford will also give him tips on how to beat Brook. And of course, Khan is working with Crawford’s trainer BoMac McIntyre; who says he will defeat Kell Brook a second time.

“He was working hard, he was doing everything that he should be doing,” Crawford said of Khan when speaking with Sky Sports himself. Khan says Crawford is the pound-for-pound best in the sport today, primarily because of his incredible dedication to training.

“There was no nervousness because me and Crawford have always spoken on social media, even before our fight,” Khan said. “Me and Crawford trained together, we ran together. He is a gentleman. What makes him pound-for-pound best is how tough he is. He works so hard. I saw how much he pushes himself. He gave me tips. He says that he wants to help me for this fight. I will definitely ask his advice about Kell. He told me that he wasn’t troubled at all by Kell.”

Crawford made easy work of both Khan and Brook to be fair, but it can only be a good thing for Khan to be getting Crawford’s help. Most of the hard work will have been done now, with Khan-Brook just four days away, and we will soon see if Khan can now get the job done. Brook has of course been training extremely hard in his own training camp; and footage of Brook shows how he is in fantastic shape.

The official weigh-in will be interesting, where we will see if Brook has made the agreed 149 pound limit without draining himself. Khan has left no stone unturned for this fight and neither has Brook. So who wins? Everyone has a prediction for this one; as past its prime-time as this fight is.