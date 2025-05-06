Say What? William Scull Says He Beat Canelo, And Amir Khan Agrees With Him!

It’s a fight, or at least a bout, you almost certainly want to put out of your mind for good: Canelo Alvarez WU12 William Scull. A fight so dull it broke Punch-Stat records for the least amount of punches landed during a 12-round fight. But a crazy story has come from the fight: Scull has actually said, more than once, that he feels he won the fight!

In addition, former champ and previous Canelo challenger Amir Khan agrees with the Cuban!

Despite the fact that he basically did nothing during the entire 36 minutes the fight painfully lasted, Scull says he feels the decision should have gone to him.

“Yes, I totally felt like I had won,” Scull said, in head-scratching. Fashion. “After the fifth round I was already winning the fight. That’s why I kept up the work I was doing, because honestly, if he’s not hitting me, why would I risk it? Canelo deserves my respect, but he threw less than me, and was less effective than me. The Cuban principle is like that: hit and don’t let them hit you. Everyone knows our school of thought.”

Quite amazing, the sheer nerve Scull has shown here, this after his almost passive effort in Riyadh. Delusional may be a better description for Scull. If the fight that put everyone to sleep had taken place back in the 1950s or the 1960s, it’s possible neither man would have been paid, the fight was so awful, with neither man earning their big fight purse. How the sport has changed, when a fighter can put on a thoroughly dismal effort and then have the brass neck to claim he deserved the victory.

But it gets worse. Amir Khan, who was KO’d by Canelo some years back, watched the fight on Saturday, and he also feels Scull won.

“It was the prettiest and it could have gone either way. Because I probably had Scull winning by two rounds,” Khan said. “I like Canelo, I think he’s a great fighter, and I think he was picking the shots better and landing the cleaner shots. Canelo was marked up a little bit, but look, it could’ve gone either way. Regardless of how the fight went, it was a great performance from both fighters.”

A “great performance from both fighters?” Khan must have been watching a different fight, surely! It was, to repeat, an absolutely awful fight. If one could be bothered to sit through the agony a second time and score the fight, it would be amazing if Scull won more than three rounds.

Boxing is all about hitting and not getting hit, The Sweet Science, agreed. But Scull, while he may not have got hit much, didn’t do anything like enough hitting of his own to take Canelo’s belts. And let’s put it this way, would you pay to watch another William Scull fight in the future?