Tyson Fury Says He Will Fight Ngannou In Vegas, February Or March Of Next Year

You can – and probably will – take this one with a hefty pinch of salt. Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou: it’s a crossover fight that has been spoken about on both sides as a real possibility. Ngannou called for it, Fury said, let’s have it – and now the reigning, undefeated WBC heavyweight champ says he has a date set, sort of, for the clash.

Fury, speaking once again with IFL TV, said he and Ngannou will collide in Las Vegas “in March or February” of next year, in Las Vegas. Fury said the fight would “break all pay-per-view records in the United States.”

“I am going to fight Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas next year – in March or February,” Fury said. “There’s been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do, But next year we can have some crazy fights. It’s a massive fight – I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head to head.”

And we all know we would watch this fight; pay for it. Fury, who is next set to fight his WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte (who has until February 19 to sign the contract; the last we heard on Whyte, he has asked for more money to help promote the fight – Bob Arum calling him all manner of names for having done so), could then fight either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua later this year. And if he were victorious there, Fury would have pretty much cleaned out the division. Maybe he would then be entitled to have a “crazy fight” with Ngannou (and rake in an absolute monster of a payday).

Fury Vs. Ngannou is still just talk yet plenty of people in the know feel this fight “has legs” and is a real possibility to happen. And again, who wouldn’t watch it if it did go down? But would Fury Vs. Ngannou surpass the quite amazing pay-per-view numbers the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor crossover fight pulled in? Maybe.