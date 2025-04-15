Amir Khan Rants About Mayweather’s Wallet — But It’s Really About Israel!

Amir Khan’s gone full meltdown mode. Instead of just taking shots at Floyd Mayweather’s alleged financial slip, he’s used it as an excuse to launch into a bizarre tirade — dragging Israel and everything else under the sun into it. Khan’s not worried about Floyd’s wallet — he’s furious about Floyd’s politics. And he just went on a rambling tirade, blaming Mayweather’s alleged financial problems not on spending habits, but on his support for Israel.

This isn’t about boxing anymore. Khan’s rant — pulled straight from PokerFirma.com,— drips with conspiracy theories and zero proof.

Khan says it’s “sad” Floyd could be broke, but then cheers it on with:

“Karma’s a bitch.”

What’s the karma, Amir? Strip clubs? Flashy cash? No — it’s because Mayweather dared to publicly back Israel. And that’s where this whole rant falls apart. He accuses Mayweather of taking cash from Israel:

“He’s totally picking Israel… he says he’s going to support the soldiers.”

“The Israel side has 100% offered him money… I’ve lost a lot of respect for him.”

No source, no names, just wild claims

Zero evidence. Just whispers and pub-talk, repeated like it’s gospel

Let’s call this for what it is: Amir Khan is using Mayweather’s support of Israel as a launchpad for another one of his weird, preachy lectures — this time with a nasty, coded tone. He even claims he and his wife were offered money to “support the Israel side” — just another conspiracy theory tossed into the pot.

“We’ve been messaged… we’ve had calls from people to say, ‘Support the Israel side, you will be financially benefited.’ But no, I don’t want to do that.”

Who messaged him? Who called? Khan offers nothing but vague finger-pointing. And when he says:

“Floyd wants money… he’s promoting war… standing on the Israel side”

That’s not just desperate. That’s dangerous.

He doesn’t stop there. Suddenly, he’s an expert on Floyd’s life in Dubai too:

“I heard he got arrested… bounced cheques… jail… house arrest…”

No evidence. No facts. Just straight-up gossip disguised as inside info. All because Floyd backed a side Khan doesn’t like.

Let’s be clear:

Khan didn’t expose Mayweather — he exposed himself. He used Floyd’s support of a country he dislikes to fuel a bitter, baseless attack. If anyone’s “promoting war,” it’s the guy spewing nonsense instead of facts.

If you’re going to slam someone, bring receipts.

Khan brought none.

He made it personal, political, and ugly — and in the process, showed he’s more interested in smearing Mayweather than talking boxing.

Post this trash where it belongs — the bin.

This wasn’t about money. This wasn’t about boxing. This was Amir Khan using someone else’s name to launch a politically charged rant that reeks of bitterness and double standards.

Khan’s not talking sense — he’s talking out of frustration, jealousy, and ego.

And if you’re using war to score cheap points in the boxing press, maybe you’re the one who deserves the backlash.