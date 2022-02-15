Chris Van Heerden “Likely To Be Next” For Conor Benn

One of the hardest jobs Eddie Hearn has when it comes to unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn, is reigning the 25 year old in. In a recent interview with IFL TV, the unbeaten Benn, 20-0(13) and coming off a very impressive fourth-round KO win over Chris Algieri, said he would fight the likes of Yordenis Ugas, Chris Eubank Jr, even Canelo Alvarez next if the fights were offered to him.

Benn is certainly hugely ambitious as well as talented and big things are expected of him. But Hearn insists Benn need another couple of good learning fights before going into a world title fight. This is where tough and experienced contender Chris Van Heerden comes in; or is likely to come in. Speaking once again with IFL, Hearn said “it’s very likely to be Chris Van Heerden” next for Benn.

“Ready to go with that fight,” Hearn said of Benn Vs. Van Heerden. “Maurice Hooker accepted the fight, he called a week later, saying he got his back injured on the second day of training. He was our first choice. I think it’s very likely to be Chris Van Heerden. He’s extremely tough, a tough, tough man. No disrespect to Algieri – he’s bigger, he’s tougher, he’s more durable. We’re two or three fights behind [Jaron] Ennis and [Vergil] Ortiz, not in terms of ability, but in terms of progression.”

Van Heerden of South Africa, currently 28-2-1-1 no contest (12 KO’s) is indeed a tough man. Stopped only by Errol Spence, the 34 year old has wins over Kaizer Mabuza, Sebastian Andres Lujan, Matthew Hatton and Cosme Rivera. Last seen boxing to a no-contest with Ennis, when a clash of heads left Van Heerden unable to continue, Van Heerden has not boxed since December of 2020. But this would be another good test for Benn; maybe even his toughest test so far.

Benn is hungry for the big fights, but he does need further experience. In time, Benn may be involved in some massive and great fights at 147 pounds. Benn against either Ennis or Ortiz, for example, would be awesome. In the meantime, a stoppage win over Van Heerden would be another impressive statement.