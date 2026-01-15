The rematch followed their December 2024 meeting, which ended in a majority decision victory for Rocha after a high-volume twelve-round fight. One judge scored the bout even, while two scored it in Rocha’s favor. The result generated debate and led to a quick turnaround for a second fight.

With Rocha out, Golden Boy Promotions is evaluating replacement options to keep Raul Curiel on the card. Several names are under consideration, including Israel Mercado, though no opponent has been finalized.

Raul Curiel remains scheduled to compete pending confirmation of a replacement. The event is still expected to stream on DAZN.

The withdrawal again highlights the risk attached to late-stage weight cuts in the welterweight division. This card is now moving forward without its original main event.