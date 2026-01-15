Alexis Rocha has withdrawn from his scheduled welterweight rematch against Raul Curiel after experiencing complications during his weight cut, according to a report from Lance Pugmire.
The fight was set to headline Golden Boy Promotions’ January 16 card at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs. Rocha was hospitalized during the weight-cut process and was subsequently removed from the event. No timetable for his return has been announced.
The rematch followed their December 2024 meeting, which ended in a majority decision victory for Rocha after a high-volume twelve-round fight. One judge scored the bout even, while two scored it in Rocha’s favor. The result generated debate and led to a quick turnaround for a second fight.
With Rocha out, Golden Boy Promotions is evaluating replacement options to keep Raul Curiel on the card. Several names are under consideration, including Israel Mercado, though no opponent has been finalized.
Raul Curiel remains scheduled to compete pending confirmation of a replacement. The event is still expected to stream on DAZN.
The withdrawal again highlights the risk attached to late-stage weight cuts in the welterweight division. This card is now moving forward without its original main event.
Last Updated on 01/15/2026