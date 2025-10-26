Lightweight contender Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) has pulled out of his November 8th chief support fight against Joseph Diaz after coming down with a wrist sprain. Schofield, 23, will need 3 to 6 weeks to convalesce before he’s ready to resume training.

Wrist Sprain Derails November 8 Plans

Floyd vs. ‘JoJo’ Diaz had been the co-feature on the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eickson Lubin event on DAZN at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

There was a lot of interest on social media in the Schofield fight, as fans were eager to see whether the young puncher is the next star of the division now that Gervonta Davis is on his way out. With him soon gone, it leaves a large hole that needs to be filled.

The light-hitting Shakur Stevenson isn’t it. He’s failed to carry over to mainstream fans in the U.S, who crave all-action fighters and have little interest in watching defensive, hit-and-not-get-hit runners. Schofield is the type that doesn’t need to be artificially propped up with mega-millions in advertising by Turki Alalshikh, like he’s done with Shakur’s mentor Terence Crawford. Schofield has shown signs of being capable of becoming a star without that approach.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, Floyd Schofield Jr. sustained a Grade 2 sprain to his right wrist, which included minor ligament damage. Following medical evaluation and on the advice of his team, Schofield has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on… pic.twitter.com/kaarg2Q5Rm — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 26, 2025

Second Withdrawal In 2025 Raises Eyebrows

For Schofield, this is the second time that he’s pulled out of a fight in the last year. He came down with a mysterious illness earlier in 2025, causing him to exit his February 22nd fight against WBC lightweight champion Shakur in Riyadh. That fight was the perfect vehicle for Schofield to become the next star in the 135-lb division by obliterating Stevenson.

It’s unclear whether Schofield’s promoters at Golden Boy Promotions will bother rescheduling with ‘JoJo’ Diaz. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they do, because it’s an in-house fight that works for both of their fighters. They wouldn’t have to pay a fortune to lure a top contender at lightweight to fight Schofield.