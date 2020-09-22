Adrien Broner: “I don’t need Devin Haney, Haney needs Adrien Broner”

Email WhatsApp 26 Shares

He is known by many in the boxing world as “The Problem,” Adrien Broner is this week’s guest on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. Broner talks about his mental health, a recent trip to jail, his big comeback, his next opponent, and how his time off has changed him. This unfiltered conversation is one you don’t want to miss! Broner also tells us why he doesn’t need to fight Devin Haney and talks about his 10-million-dollar demand to Al Haymon and Showtime.

ADRIEN BRONER SAYS HE’S CHANGED

“I do more thinking before I do things now, at first it was just like on go. Whatever I just never thought about it, I just did it and that somewhat got me in certain situations but now I just try to think about things and try to do things the right way.”

BRONER ON HIS 10 MILLION DOLLAR DEMAND TO AL HAYMON & SHOWTIME TO FIGHT

“I understand I only got one window, and my window is closing. I’m still young, but I know that my window is closing. I’ve done a lot of things early in my career, but now is the time to make the most lucrative decisions, and that’s all I’m doing at this point.”

BRONER ON FIGHTING DEVIN HANEY

“I don’t need Devin Haney, Devin Haney needs Adrien Broner. Let’s be honest, what do I get knocking out Devin Haney…nothing! Everyone is going to be like he’s supposed to do that he’s bigger, faster, stronger, he just did what he’s supposed to do. I’ve got everything to lose against a Devin Haney, I’ve got nothing to win from that.”

BRONER SAYS IVAN REDKACH WILL BE HIS NEXT OPPONENT

“I would love to go in there and stop him, it’ll be a good fight. Especially with me coming off of 2 years, I don’t care as long as my money right. We going to have a hell of a fight, but I’m going to fuck him up though, he asked for it, he’s been begging for it.”

BRONER SAYS HIS BATTLE WITH MARCOS MAIDANA WAS HIS SIGNATURE FIGHT

“I loved it because I really fought and he was about to quit too, and a lot of fighters would’ve quit in my position. In the position, I was in and how hurt I was, but the way I looked at it, I fought the shit out of him. I see why he retired and that’s one of the best fights I ever had I think.”

BRONER SAYS THE MAIDANA FIGHT CHANGED HIM AS A FIGHTER

“It made me a little bit more cautious in the ring, it made me a little less reckless and more patient. When I fought him, I was just thinking with my heart instead of being smart and thinking with my brain. I could’ve made it easy; I got all the ability in the world to make it easy but I was just fighting with my heart.”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Adrien “The Problem” Broner. Below you will find the entire interview with Broner which is Now Available on YouTube (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify etc.).