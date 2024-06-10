Adrien Broner Refuses to Retire Despite Recent Loss

Adrien Broner told his Instagram followers today that he’ll continue his 16-year career after losing to Blair Cobbs last Friday. Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) told his 1.2M followers on social media that God wants him to continue fighting and that he’s been going about his career the wrong way.

The former four-division world champion Broner was vague about what he’s doing wrong and how he plans to fix it. We know the 34-year-old Broner tends to balloon up in weight in between fights and has not been an active fighter in recent years.

Broner Claims Divine Intervention

“God sent me a message, and I see he isn’t done with me. I’ve been doing things the wrong way and tarnishing all the blessings and chances he has been giving me,” said Broner on Instagram.

It might be too late for Broner to turn things around, even with the best training and 100% dedication. He’s not young anymore and appears much older than his chronological age of 34.

Hard work isn’t going to reverse Broner’s deteriorated skills and advanced age. He doesn’t have the speed, power or the work rate that he once did.

Moreover, Broner has never been a good welterweight since moving up to the 147-lb division from lightweight in 2013. He was never cut out for the welterweight division, and that’s especially the case now that he’s in his mid-30s.

Financial Incentives and Future Prospects

Broner can stay in the sport and continue to make a little coin fighting on Don King’s shows, but he’s not likely to get any of the big-money fights against the top names with how badly he’s performing.

It wouldn’t be sporting if a world champion like IBF welterweight champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis chose to defend against Broner. Ennis is probably not the guy that Broner is hoping to fight. Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are the fighters that Broner needs for him to get a big payday, but those guys aren’t going to fight him because he looks beyond washed.

“I’ve made my mind up, and I’m taking full advantage of this opportunity he is giving me today. I see everything more clear, and I have a better understanding with myself ‘The Problem’ will be back soon,” said Broner.