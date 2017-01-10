Adrien Broner battles Adrian Granados on February 18 on Showtime

Former four-division world champion and Cincinnati-native Adrien “The Problem” Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) will headline in his hometown as he takes on hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) in the 12-round main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING live from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Televised coverage on SHOWTIME begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature exciting undercard action that will be announced shortly.





“I’m back at home and excited to get back in the ring,” said Broner. “I’m ready to fight. The boxing game isn’t the same without me. Granados is a solid guy who beat someone that no one thought he would beat. I know him well and I know there’s no doubt he’ll be ready to fight.”

“I’m fully prepared to go to war with Adrien Broner on February 18 in Cincinnati,” said Granados. “I’m very thankful to Tom Brown of TGB promotions and my manager Andy Zak for helping me get this big opportunity on SHOWTIME. I’m training hard and I will come out victorious on fight night.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in association with TGB Promotions, are priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30, not including applicable fees, and are on sale today at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“This is going to be a great fight and a great step forward for our company,” said Ravone Littlejohn, CEO of About Billions. “Cincinnati appreciates when Adrien fights at home. Boxing provides a thrill that exceeds other professional sports in our area.”

“Mayweather Promotions is looking forward to co-promoting another event with About Billions, as Adrien Broner looks to put on a big show in his hometown of Cincinnati,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “We’re anticipating a big crowd to support Adrien as he takes on the very tough Adrian Granados, in addition to the exciting undercard bouts that should make this a great night of boxing at Cintas Center and live on SHOWTIME.”

“Adrian Granados has demonstrated his skill and his ability to compete in this sport multiple times,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “This is proven with his record of huge upsets. I am confident that February 18 will be no different. It will be another win and another big upset.”

At 27-years-old, Broner is one of the most accomplished and outspoken young stars in the sport today. After picking up world titles at 130, 135 and 147 pounds, Broner earned a belt in a fourth weight division in October 2015 when he defeated tough Russian Khabib Allakhverdiev via a stoppage in the 12th and final round in his last hometown appearance. Broner boasts a 9-1 record in world title fights on his way to picking up belts in four weight divisions. He will be fighting in his hometown for the 15th time in a pro career that has seen him defeat the likes of Paulie Malignaggi, Daniel Ponce De Leon, Ashley Theophane, John Molina Jr., Antonio DeMarco and Gavis Rees. Broner compiled a 300-19 amateur record under the guidance of his trainer Mike Stafford, who continues to train him throughout his pro career.

A tough fighter representing Chicago, Granados enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, including his impressive stoppage over then unbeaten top contender Amir Imam in November 2015. Most recently, the 27-year-old dominated Ariel Vasquez over eight rounds in July. Granados has picked up wins over previously unbeaten fighters Mark Salser, Antonio Canas, Antton Slaughter and Imam. Granados’ defeats have all come in close contests and by either split or majority decisions. With a win over Broner, Granados can position himself for his first career world title shot.

# # #

For more information visit www.SHO.com/Sports follow on Twitter @Ad