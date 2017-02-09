Deontay Wilder: 2017 is all about unifications

While reigning and unbeaten WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder has gone on record as saying he doesn’t believe his February 25 challenger Gerald Washington is ready to fight him (way to build the fight!), “The Bronze Bomber” is more than ready to get busy trying to unify the heavyweight titles here in 2017.

Speaking at a presser this week, and quoted by RingTV.com, Wilder said that after he gets past the unbeaten (but yes, still very green) Washington, he wants his very next fight to be for the WBO belt; either against the current holder Joseph Parker or Parker’s next challenger Hughie Fury – who will face Parker in his maiden defence on April 1 (incidentally, Wilder picks Parker to win the fight.)





(Photo credit: Premier Boxing Champions)

Wilder, 37-0(36) and ready to return to action following the longest layoff of his pro career – brought about, as we know, by biceps and hand surgery required after Deontay’s win over Chris Arreola last summer – says “2017 is all about unifications.”

“I want Joseph Parker,” Wilder told the media Wednesday. “This is how I want things to go and this is what my team has in mind as well – 2017 is all about unifications. I’m not looking past Gerald Washington. But I look through it. I’m window shopping. After Gerald Washington, we’re going after the winner of Hughie Fury and Joseph Parker, which I’m predicting Joseph Parker to win. So, I’m going after Joseph Parker for the WBO title. I want belts. Parker is next. His trainer hit me up. They want the fight.”

Fans too would want to see Wilder and Parker get it on (assuming they do both win their respective, upcoming fights) and in an ideal world, the winner of that fight would then meet the winner of the huge Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko IBF/WBA title showdown set for April.

It’s been a while since we saw an undisputed heavyweight champion, but Wilder at least shares our desire to see one crowned in the coming months. Wilder-Parker would be a good fight, Klitschko-Joshua is massively anticipated, while the two winners meeting, maybe in Las Vegas, would be absolutely monstrous.