Conway vs Liddard: Unbeaten Prospect Faces Stiff Challenge

Will Friday night’s main event streaming live on DAZN be a step too far for George Liddard? On paper, this matchup is about as close as it gets for boxing. Clearly Kieron Conway has a sizable advantage in experience over George Liddard. Names like Ammo Williams, Ted Cheeseman, Ryan Kelly, James Metcalf, and Souleymane Cissokho are not by any means a murders row. That said with 27 bouts under his belt, Conway has faced far more adversity in a win, loss, or draw.

12 fights into his career, rising prospect George Liddard has as many knockout wins as Conway. George also has a victory over Derrick Osaze, the same boxer who beat Conway way back in 2019. Digging below the surface, one will find that Conway lost to Osaze in a 3-rounder. And it was a split decision that could’ve gone Kieron Conway’s way to be fair.

Liddard has decent skills using his jab consistently. He has a good left hook that he will throw whether up close or at range as a lead punch. His right hand to the head can be straight but more times than not is a roundhouse right. Conway may not have many stoppages, but he has won 3 out of his last 4 outings by knockout. The best part of Conway’s game is his jab and body punching. Conway has a solid chin as well, so chances are this one will go the distance.

George Liddard is untested, and this boxing podcaster believes Friday night will be too far of a step up in competition at this point. Could Liddard prove me wrong, absolutely. Many times, we find out just how good someone is by proving it in the ring. Defensive issues during exchanges when this thing gets scrappy will come to the light. As mentioned, this is a 50-50 fight on the betting sites. Kieron is sitting as a slight underdog anywhere from –104 to +110 whereas Liddard is hovering around –125 to –136. At the end of the night, the fans win from a fight featuring two-way action with a debatable outcome.

My Official Prediction is Kieron Conway via Split Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000732042183



Side Note: On this same Friday, keep an eye out for another tightly matched fight between Shannon Ryan and Chloe Watson. Saturday’s main event on DAZN between Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata should be entertaining. My Picks: Shannon Ryan and Yesica Nery Plata

