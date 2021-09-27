Deontay Wilder not a top 4 heavyweight says Eddie Hearn

Deontay Wilder hasn’t done enough in his career for promoter Eddie Hearn to place him among the top four heavyweights in the division. Hearn says the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) hasn’t beaten the level of competition for him to belong with the elites.

Hearn lists these four heavyweights as cream of the crop in the division at this time:

Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte

According to Hearn, Wilder’s only notable win is Luis Ortiz, which isn’t a great victory in his opinion. However, Hearn’s inclusion of Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), who he promotes as part of his Matchroom Boxing stable, is a highly questionable one.

“Other than Ortiz, which isn’t even a standout win in my opinion, who has Wilder ever beaten? You can’t put Wilder in the bracket of Fury, Usyk, AJ, Whyte. You can’t. He doesn’t have the résumé,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

Usyk, Joshua, and Fury make sense, but you can’t say that Whyte has a better resume than Wilder. Whyte has lost twice, and the guys that he’s beaten have been largely lesser fighters or old-timers in their 40s.

Whyte’s best wins have come against these fighters:

Derek Chisora – journeyman

Alexander Povetkin – 41-years-old and coming off a bad case of COVID-19 when Whyte beat him

Joseph Parker – a flawed former champion that had lost to Joshua in his previous fight

Oscar Rivas

Mariusz Wach – a 40-year-old journeyman

You can’t argue that Whyte rates a place within the top four over Wilder because he’s no one other than Povetkin, who was 41-years-old and coming off a really bad case of COVID-19 in late 2020.

Wilder held the WBC title from 2015 to 2020 and beat some good fighters along the way. His two victories over Luis Ortiz are better than any of the wins on Whyte’s resume, and until recently, better than any of Usyk’s wins at heavyweight.

Joshua’s recent defeat last Saturday night to Oleksandr Usyk makes it difficult to continue to include him as an elite top four heavyweight. That defeat was Joshua’s second in his last four fights since 2019.

In other words, Joshua’s resume since 2019 is 2-2 in his last four fights. I don’t know about you but can’t call a fighter a top-four guy in any weight class when they’ve lost 2 out of their last 4 fights the way Joshua has.

This is Jeeper Isaac’s top 10 heavyweight list:

1. Oleksandr Usyk

2. Tyson Fury

3. Deontay Wilder

4. Joe Joyce

5. Daniel Dubois

6. Dillian Whyte

7. Anthony Joshua

8. Frank Sanchez

9. Andy Ruiz Jr.

10. Jared Anderson

11. Tony Yoka

12. Filip Hrgovic

13. Efe Ajagba

14. Michael Hunter

15. Luis Ortiz

Joshua seems to be going downhill since his first fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to find his way back to being the fighter he once was.

AJ has been through a lot of battles that have scarred him mentally, and as one writer put it, Joshua looks like a fighter that has “shell shock.” He’s gone through too much mentally from his loss to Ruiz, and it’s taken something away from him.

It would be great if you could shock Joshua back to what he was before by zapping his head, but that’s not possible. I think he’s shell-shocked in the clinical sense and he’s going to stay that way.