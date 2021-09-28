Dillian Whyte to be WBC mandatory for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III winner

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the WBC will make Dillian Whyte the mandatory challenger for the October 9th fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Now that Anthony Joshua has lost to Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC won’t be waiting for the undisputed championship between AJ and Fury. Nothing is keeping the WBC from ordering the Fury-Wilder 3 winner to face Whyte.

Dillian (28-2, 19 KOs) still needs to win his stay busy fight next month against Otto Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs) on October 30th at the O2 Arena in London, England. Wallin isn’t a gimme for Whyte, and he could lose to the big 6’6″ Swedish heavyweight.

Dillian, 33, has been waiting for a title shot for several years now, and he’s finally in the position to make that a reality in 2022. He has to beat Wallin and then wait for the WBC to order the fight.

Whyte is in a good position

“The winner of Fury vs. Wilder is almost certain, as long as Dillian beats Otto Wallin, then Whyte is mandatory for the winner of that fight immediately,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV.

“There is no reason not to do it. Dillian, 100%, would have wanted AJ to win because he’s not like that.

“He now sits there as a cast-iron mandatory challenger to the winner of Wilder-Fury. So now, if you’re waiting for the undisputed fight, which, if it does happen, will probably happen next summer.

“The winner of Wilder-Fury will probably fight the winner of Whyte-Wallin because they will have to because the mandatory will be called [by the World Boxing Council].

‘So, it’s a really interesting situation. Anything can happen. In an ideal world, Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder, the mandatory [for the WBC] is called for Dillian Whyte.

“Dillian Whyte beats Tyson Fury, AJ beats Usyk, and then we got Whyte against AJ for the undisputed next summer,” said Hearn.

There’s a possibility that Whyte will lose to Wallin, Fury will get beaten by Wilder, and Joshua will go down in flames against Usyk in their rematch.

If that happens, Hearn may need to look to set up a fight between Joshua and Whyte in what would be a losers bracket.

Joshua’s career will be on shaky footing if he loses to Usyk, and the same can be said about Whyte if he gets beaten by Wallin.

Hopefully, Hearn isn’t banking on his dream scenario of Joshua and Whyte winning their fights.