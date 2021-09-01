Caleb Plant: I’ll beat Canelo twice, Benavidez & Jermall Charlo

Caleb Plant is feeling unbeatable right now and is predicting that he’ll defeat Canelo Alvarez possibly twice before moving on to defeat David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo to become one of the greatest fighters in this era.

If Plant defeats Canelo twice, he would be the new star in the super middleweight division. Of course, Plant would receive full credit in beating Canelo twice because the boxing public will assume that the Mexican star had deteriorated from a long career.

IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) and WBA/WBC/WBO champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will be squaring off on November 6th on FOX Sports pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

The winner of the fight will be the undisputed champion at 168, which is something that Canelo has been hard for since 2018.

Initially, Canelo’s goal was just to pick up an easy title from a weak champion in Rocky Fielding, who held the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title in 2018.

After discovering how easy it was to pick up belts from the champions at 168, chose to try and become the undisputed champion by beating Callum Smith, and Billy Joe Saunders.

Now Canelo is facing the last barrier to becoming the undisputed champion in Plant, and he might be biting off a little more than he can chew.

Plant, 28, says Canelo isn’t the unbeatable fighter that many boxing fans believe him to beat. It’s already been proven that the 31-year-old Mexican star Canelo is beatable in his fights with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, and Gennadiy Golovkin.

“He’s looked beatable in a lot of his bigger fights,” said Caleb Plant to PBC Podcast about Canelo. “He looked beatable vs. [Erislandy] Lara, he got schooled by Floyd [Mayweather Jr], he lost the first fight to GGG and it was really close the second time. They’re not going to convince me the guy’s unbeatable,” Plant added about Canelo.

Plant has the boxing skills to beat Canelo as long as he doesn’t run out of gas and end up standing right in front of him like his last opponent Saunders.

Billy Joe was doing well against Canelo for the first six rounds, but he faced in the seventh and wound up getting stopped in the eighth.

Most boxing fans believe that Canelo will break Plant down slowly by landing hard counter shots to the head and body. They note that Plant’s resume is weak despite being a pro for over ten years.

Plant’s best opposition:

Jose Uzcategui

Vincent Feigenbutz

Caleb Truax

Rogelio Medina

“I’ll beat Canelo Alvarez and, if he wants to take the rematch, I’ll beat him twice,” said Plant.

“I’ll beat David Benavidez, I’ll beat Jermall Charlo and I’ll be crowned as one of the greatest fighters of this era, period.”