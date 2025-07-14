Laila Ali’s $15–20M Challenge to Claressa Shields: Will She Bite?

Laila Ali did better than some when it came to being a fighter who was able to come out of the enormous shadow – and I really do mean enormous shadow – of her famous father. Female great Ali, AKA “She Bee Stinging,” never lost a pro fight, and Laila, who went 24-0(21), won belts at super-middleweight and light heavyweight.

Ali, who last boxed back in 2007, scored big, highlight wins over Jacqui Frazier-Lyde (daughter of the great Joe Frazier, the 2001 fight the product of some, shall we say, shrewd match-making), Christy Martin, and Erin Toughill.

Could Ali vs. Shields Be the Biggest Women’s Super-Fight Ever?

Now, at age 47 (but looking and evidently feeling years younger), Ali says she is open to making a return in order to engage in a female super-fight with the self-proclaimed “G.W.O.A.T,” Claressa Shields. Now, this would be some fight, some event, some show. But Ali has laid down perhaps wholly unrealistic financial terms.

In order to get Ali out of retirement to fight an in-her-prime (or thereabouts) Shields, who is 30 years old and is the unified women’s heavyweight champion – the massive sum of $15 to $20 million will have to be produced.

Will a $15–20 Million Purse Be the Price of This Dream Matchup?

“Unless somebody has $15-$20 million, don’t even call me about this,” Ali said when asked if she’d consider a fight with Shields. “Unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not going to have a conversation. I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if somebody offered me that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it. Do I look like I could fight again? (yes). I think so too.”

Now, Shields, 16-0(3) has responded to this will-it-happen, won’t-it-happen fight (probably not to happen, but who knows for sure).

“I’m the greatest now,” Shields said via social media. “NOW! Be careful what you ask for. You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words. You not a better boxer than me and at 175, I’ll put you on your back.”

So, could we see this rivalry take place and be settled some time this year? I don’t know about you, but I’d for sure tune in to catch this fight if it did happen!