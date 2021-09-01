Tyson Fury wants Joshua fight in December after fast KO of Wilder on Oct.9th

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is hoping to do the quick work of Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match on October 9th to return to the ring two months later to face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Anthony Joshua for the undisputed championship in December.

John Fury, the father of Tyson, says they believe a fight with IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) is possible for December because they feel that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is no threat.

It’s not surprising that Fury, 33, is in a hurry to fight Joshua this year because anything can happen between these two. Fury likely understands that his time as a top heavyweight could soon be ending.

Fury has always been more of a fighter that depends on his defense, but that style only takes you so far. If Wilder was a combination puncher instead of a single-shot fighter, he’d have beaten Fury twice already.

With the way Fury slacks off in between fights, he might not be able to stay on top for much longer as an elite heavyweight.

Also, if the rumors are true of Fury getting beaten up by his sparring partners Jared Anderson and Efe Ajagba, that suggests that he’s already lost a lot from his game.

The Fury that we saw a year and a half ago in his rematch with Wilder in February 2020 may no longer exist.

Fury destroyed Wilder in such an effortless manner last year in seven rounds; it’s led him and his father John to believe that they’ll beat him even faster this time around.

“He’s trying to get Joshua in December,” said John Fury to Give Me Sport. “We’re going for that fight this year because we see Wilder as no threat at all once he’s done the camp right.

“If he’s [Tyson] done everything right to the letter, Wilder ain’t a problem. He’s got his number, beat him twice, beat him like a ragdoll, beat him to a pulp last time,” said John Fury.

Fury could be making a mistake in believing that Wilder won’t be a problem next time. It was an ideal situation for Fury last time, as he caught the stationary Wilder with a shot to the back of the head in the third round.

From there, it was pickings for Fury to hammer Wilder with clubbing shots because his legs were gone from that shot.

It’s been a year and a half since Fury fought, and he would like to get in two fights in 2021. Fury only fought once in 2020, and if he doesn’t fight again after his October 9th trilogy match with Wilder, it’ll be limited to just one fight this year.

“I see Tyson with a mindset he’s got today, knocking him out within four rounds,” said John on his belief Fury will do quick work of Deontay.

“I mean, KO’ing him this time properly, getting the job done where there is no arguments at all, flat out on his back.

“And then when that’s happened out the way, few weeks’ rest, onto Joshua.”

It might not be so easy for Fury to score another knockout of Wilder on October 9th because the American will not be standing stationary against the ropes like he did last year.

If Fury is going to be throwing rabbit punches like last time, the referee likely warns him right away rather than letting him get away with the illegal punches the entire fight like last time he fought Wilder.

The rabbit punches from Fury could be the real factor in their third fight. If Fury cannot use those shots, Wilder has an excellent chance of knocking him out.

But if Fury can hit him in the back of the head the entire night without the referee lifting a finger to warn, penalize or disqualify, Wilder has very little chance of winning. He’s not a rabbit puncher, so it’ll be hard for Wilder to compete.