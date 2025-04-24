Usyk vs. Dubois II Coming to London on July 19th

Heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyka and Daniel Dubois meet in a rematch for the undisputed title on July 19th at Wembley Stadium in London. The tough fighters had their rematch moved off the July 12th date due to a big event being staged in New York City on the night.

WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) forced Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) to quit two years ago when he stopped him in the ninth round on August 26th, 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland. Dubois has turned his career around, winning three consecutive fights, and comes into the rematch as the IBF champion. The Ring reported the news of Usyk-Dubois 2 new date.

Usyk’s Kryptonite Revisited

Dubois is taking a risk fighting Usyk because he’s not technically in the same league as him, and the chances are he’s going to lose again. Usyk proved to be Daniel’s kryptonite in their fight. His promoter, Frank Warren, will need to go on another rebuild with Dubois if he’s beaten again by Oleksandr.

If Dubois loses this fight, it’ll be interesting if he lets Moses Itauma fight Usyk. The talented Ukrainian could really mess up Warren’s stable by beating Dubois and Itauma.

IBF mandatory Derek Chisora would be overjoyed to see Usyk beat Dubois because he wants to fight him again after losing a close 12-round decision in 2020. It would be a pointless fight, but the British public would like to see Usyk and Chisora fight again for a retirement send-off for Derek.

Still Crying Low Blow?

Dubois’ fans still believe that he got robbed in his fight with Usyk. In the fifth, Dubois knocked Usyk down with a heavy right hand that landed on the beltline. The referee ruled it a low blow, and the replays showed that it was inconclusive.

Even if it was a blown call by the ref, Dubois still quit in the ninth round when Usyk began taking the fight to him. Daniel’s punch resistance proved to be weak as water, and mentally, he appeared to crumble in the same way he did in his loss to Joe Joyce in 2020.