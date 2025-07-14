Unmissable Fight Week: Usyk-Dubois, Pacquiao-Barrios & Rodriguez-Cafu Across Three Cities

This Saturday: One Of The Most Amazingly Stacked Nights Of Boxing Ever Seen On The Same Day

It’s fight week, in one massive way. This Saturday night, in London, England, in Frisco, Texas, and in Las Vegas, Nevada, we fight fans will be treated to an absolutely stacked bill of fights, each of them potentially great. Indeed, the toughest thing for a boxing junkie to do this Saturday will be to catch ALL the action, preferably live.

Here’s what we have in store in case you need reminding:

What’s on Tap at Wembley, MGM Grand & The Ford Center?

London – Wembley Stadium:

Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Daniel Dubois II LIVE on DAZN – for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Undercard pick: Lawrence Okolie-Kevin Lerena.

Las Vegas – MGM Grand:

Mario Barrios Vs. Manny Pacquiao – Live on PPV.com – for the WBC welterweight championship.

Undercard picks: Sebastian Fundora-Tim Tszyu II. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz-Angel Fierro II.

Frisco – The Ford Center At The Star:

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Vs. Phumelele Cafu – for the WBC and WBO junior-bantamweight titles.

Undercard pick: Diego Pacheco-Trevor McCumby.

Which Main Event Will Reign Supreme?

Now, fellow fight fan, that, you will surely agree, is some fight night we have in store. There is certain to be at the very least three or four great ones amongst that lot, possibly some FOTY contenders. But of all these big, indeed unmissable fights, which one stands out as your particular highlight? It’s a tough question. We have in front of us, now just days away, a chance to see not one but two pound-for-pound stars in action. We will also see a living legend making what could prove to be an historic comeback. While we will also see the man who is arguably the hardest-hitter in the current heavyweight division trying to make some history of his own.

Really, boxing is absolutely thriving right now, and it’s so easy to see why.

Picks for the main events on Saturday:

Usyk to win a close decision over Dubois.

Pacquiao to pull it off with a close, perhaps debatable decision win over Barrios.

“Bam” Rodriguez to edge Cafu on the cards in what proves to be the fight of the night.

One more thing, for numbers lovers or just plain trivia fans, this Saturday night’s headline fighters will step into their respective rings with a combined 150-12-3(114) record. Wow.