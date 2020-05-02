Tyson Fury plans on fighting until he’s 40

Tyson Fury has changed his mind about retiring after two more fights, and instead, he’s now saying he’ll until he’s 40-years-old. With Fury being idle because of the shutdown of the sport, he’s gotten a brief glimpse of what like will be like after he retires from boxing.

The unbeaten Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) feels that he might as well continue fighting into his 40s because there’s nobody in the heavyweight division that can beat him.

It’s going to be hard for anyone to beat the 6’9″ Fury now that he’s back at the top of his game, and in excellent condition. Right now, Fury may already be the best heavyweight on the planet.

We’ll have to see if Fury can keep it together mentally and not come apart as he did after his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The 31-year-old Fury believes he just beat the best heavyweight in WBC champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) last February to take his title.

“I’m going to fight on till I’m 40 years old,” Fury said to ESPN. “I’ve been thinking about it, and there isn’t much else to do anyway. So yeah, I may as well keep fighting.

“I don’t see anyone out there that can challenge me anyway. I just flattened the best one out there, the toughest opponent out there is Deontay Wilder, and we all saw what happened to him the last time out.”

Fury and Wilder will be fighting a trilogy match in the fall, as long as crowds are able to attend boxing events. That’s not up to them. It’ll be decided by the government.

Whatever Fury says about his longterm future right now has to be taken with a grain of salt. He changes his mind a lot, and he a completely different perspective if he gets starched in his first fight after lockdown against Wilder.

The way that Fury fought Wilder last time, he’ll be at risk if he continues to do that in the future. Fury went right at Wilder and surprised him with his aggressiveness. Even if it works again for Fury to fight that way, he’ll have problems in the future against guys like Anthony Joshua.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Fury’s management was in negotiations with the management of IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a unification fight in December in the Middle East. However, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn quashed the rumor, saying that there are no negotiations going on with Fury’s management.

Joshua is still under contract to face his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev next. Fury still needs to face Wilder in a trilogy match. Wilder executed his rematch clause in his contract last February after his loss to him by an eighth-round knockout.

Both of those fights are expected to take place later this year.