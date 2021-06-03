Watch Live: Lemieux vs Zagarra Live Stream on June 4 from Mexico

Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) held the official weigh-in for the boxing gala presented by La Reine des Bières, Mise-O-Jeu and Videotron which will take place tomorrow, June 4, live on Punching Grace, Indigo and Fite Tv.

This event will take place live from the Holiday Inn in Cuernavaca, Mexico, featuring the duels between David Lemieux and David Zegarra, Simon Kean against Donald Haynesworth jr. and Erik Bazinyan against Scott Sigmon brought to you by the famous Commando formula, which allows viewers an incomparable proximity to the action.





David Lemieux was the first to step on the scales and appeared to be in excellent physical condition to register a weight of 167.2 lbs while his opponent, David Zegarra, posted an illegal weight of 169 lbs. He therefore had one hour to manage to lose the pound which could have forced him to give 20% of his purse to the Lemieux clan since the maximum weight to be respected in the super-middleweight division is 168 pounds. The Laval resident did not seem at all to appreciate the fault committed by his opponent and told him of his dissatisfaction during the face-to-face between the two pugilists. However, Zegarra was finally able to reach the 168-pound limit in regulation time, which was granted to him.

For his part, Simon Kean has posted a weight of 250 pounds, he who seems to have honed his technique and who wants to apply everything he has put into practice in the gym with his new trainer Vincent Auclair in the last year to win every round during his clash against the American colossus Donald Haynesworth jr. The latter rocks the scales at an impressive 291.4 pounds today. Erik Bazinyan also respected the weight limit as he registered a weight of 167.4 lbs in front of his rival who weighed in at 167 lbs. Bazinyan was in excellent physical shape and seemed focused on achieving his goal of securing the NABA and NABF super middleweight titles. However, his opponent Scott Sigmon says he is hungry and believes he has everything it takes to win this championship duel. The excellent technician, Martine Vallières, swung the scales at 125 pounds in front of her Mexican opponent, Maricruz Gomez, who posted a weight of 123.8 pounds.

Don’t miss a second of all the exciting fights on this boxing card where three EOTTM headliners will continue their conquest to the highest peaks of their division, tomorrow night in Mexico, live on Punching Grace, Indigo and Fite Tv as of 8:30 p.m.