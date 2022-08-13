Tyson Fury’s Latest Retirement Looks Legit, As He Vacates Ring Magazine Belt

As fans no doubt heard, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing yesterday – once again; this just days after he had announced his ring return, with a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora his goal. Fury has said so many things regarding his fighting future, with numerous contradictions, to the extent that not too many people were willing to believe his latest retirement vow. But this time, Fury seems to be serious. Why? Because the unbeaten 34 year old has now officially vacated The Ring Magazine heavyweight championship belt.

Tom Gray of The Ring contacted “The Gypsy King” to ask him if his latest retirement announcement is one that is 100 percent, and Fury replied that it is indeed. Fury spoke about the honor of holding The Ring Magazine belt, twice, and he told Gray that he isn’t too concerned with how people remember him now that he is retired.

“To be honest with you, as I’ve always said, I don’t really give a f**k about what people think of me,” Fury said. “I don’t care how they remember me. Being remembered means you’re not active anymore, you’re finished, and that’s it. It was fun while it lasted. I had a good 14-year career. I actually boxed for 20 years, from 14 to 34 years old. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs. My career was an Indian summer that just kept giving. I’ve done well out of boxing.”

Fury told Gray that the biggest highlight of his career was the 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, and that the three fights with Deontay Wilder, along with the win over Dillian Whyte, are all “great highlights.”

Of course, there will be no shortage of people out there who will remain convinced Fury WILL return, for the Usyk-Joshua winner for one fight, at least. But Fury never went as far as vacating his Ring belt before now and maybe we should take Fury at his word this time. Fury says he doesn’t care how he will be remembered, but we will ask the question all the same – how will Fury be remembered?

Is Fury a future Hall of Famer? Does Fury deserve to be ranked as an all-time great? Where amongst the greatest ever British heavyweights does Fury rank?

Say what you want about Fury, but we will miss him when he’s gone. And this time, he may be gone for good.