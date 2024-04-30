Canelo-Munguia: Why No One’s Excited for the Munguia Match

With 4 days to go before Saturday’s fight, there is zero buzz for 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez’s title defense against Jaime Munguia. It makes it clear that Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) missed the mark badly, assuming the fans in the United States would want to see this fight. The cherry pick vibes are strong with this one.

Fans Not Interested

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) is not the guy that fans in the U.S wanted to see Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against on Saturday, and the price that his fight is going for, $89.99, makes it all the worse.

Fans are saying they’ll use their firesticks or wait for the YouTube upload to watch Canelo-Munguia, as they’re not going to pay for this low-level cherry pick by Canelo, especially not $90 that the event is going for.

For a fight like this, the organizers should have priced it much cheaper because it’s another John Ryder-level fight for Canelo.

Munguia has failed to establish a large following in the U.S., mainly because he’s been matched against fringe-level opposition throughout his career, and that hasn’t changed since he was selected by Canelo for his fight on the Cinco de Mayo holiday on May 4th.

Canel has chosen Munguia, knowing that the fight would play well in Mexico, but U.S. fans are the ones paying through the roof for Alvarez’s fights on PPV.

This is clearly not a fight that they’re willing to order for $90 on DAZN and Amazon Prime Video PPV. Canelo packaged his fight with Munguia with a nightmarishly bad undercard, filled with mismatches and old washed-up guys going nowhere in the sport.

For example, you’ve got Mario Barrios defending his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana. Why is this fight even happening?

Canelo, It’s Time to Deliver

If Canelo vs. Munguia tanks, the Mexican star is going to be forced to step it up and give the fans the fight that they want against Benavidez, and if not him, David Morrell or the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight.

Canelo has been taking advantage of his U.S fanbase for too long, giving them repeated mismatches but he’s worn out his welcome with the Munguia cherry pick.