Lawrence Okolie vs. Lukasz Rozanki on May 24, Live on Sky Sports

Lawrence Okolie is set to square off against Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC World Bridgerweight Championship on Friday, May 24th in the buzzing city of Rzeszow, Poland.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can catch this fight live and exclusively on Sky Sports, ensuring not a moment of the action is missed.

In the heart of Rzeszow at the Podpromie Arena, the stage is set for May 24th, where Okolie will throw down the gauntlet against Rozanski, broadcasting live for eager fans on Sky Sports across the UK and Ireland.

Okolie, a seasoned warrior with a cabinet full of titles including British, Commonwealth, European, and WBO World Cruiserweight titles, is primed for his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Rozanski is no stranger to the spotlight, having secured the WBC Bridgerweight title in a spectacular fashion by stopping Alen Babic in the first round, sending shockwaves through his hometown crowd last April.

Okolie, a 31-year-old Hackney native and proud alumnus of Team GB’s 2016 Rio Olympics squad, first claimed global recognition in March 2021, overpowering Rozanski’s compatriot Krzysztof Glowacki.

After a narrow defeat to Chris Billam-Smith in a thrilling showdown last May at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, Okolie is venturing beyond the 200lbs limit, ready to unleash havoc in a new division.

Okolie: “Rozanski is a respectable champion with a dynamic approach, but I plan to bring a storm he’s never witnessed.”

Rozanski responded, “Defending my title on my own turf, in my city, against a former world champion is what dreams are made of. I’ve been grinding my whole life for battles like this.”

This Rozanski-Okolie showdown, a collaborative effort between BOXXER and Knockout Promotions, marks their second venture following a successful bout in April 2023.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s CEO, expressed his anticipation, “Returning to Poland and teaming up again with Knockout Promotions is something we’re all buzzing about. Having seen Rozanski’s explosive victory over Babic, I know Okolie has to bring his A-game to take the title back to the UK. I’m convinced we’ll witness Okolie’s most powerful performance yet at this heavier weight.”

Andrew Wasilewski of Knockout Promotions added, “We’re ecstatic to host another event with our BOXXER friends from England. After last year’s success, we were hopeful for more collaborations, and here we are. The excitement is through the roof.”