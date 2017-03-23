Robinson to battle Lacerda at the Fillmore!

Hard Hitting Promotions will introduce a new boxing venue called the Fillmore to Boxing Friday night. The Fillmore will bring a Legendary Blue Horizon feel and have the fans almost on top of the action in the ring. Headlining the show will be an eight-round super welterweight contest featuring “The New” Ray Robinson (22-2, 11 KO’s) against veteran former Brazilian welterweight champion Claudinei Lacerda (18-16-1,13 KO’s).





Robinson and Lacerda spoke on the big bout at the press conference on Wednesday night at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Robinson: “I am fully focused on my opponent. He is coming to win I am really focused. I would like to the Dibella, along Hard Hitting Promotions Manny Rivera and Will Ruiz for keeping me busy. In my career I have not always been active. Now I am excited to get right back in the gym and train harder. The fights have helped become even sharper in the ring.”

Lacerda: I know Ray Robinson is a great fighter. I have been in the ring with two world champions and I was the WBO Latino champion. I have taken many fights on short notice, which led to my record. This time I have had the proper time to train and will be ready to put on a great fight and win.”

The four-round co-feature of the evening will pit former national amateur champion and rising Philly lightweight sensation Branden “The Gift” Pizarro (3-0, 2 KO’s) against rugged veteran Matt Murphy (2-91, 2KO’s).

The Philly knockout artist Christian Carto (7-0, 7 KO’s) will be back in action with a special six-round bantamweight contest against Rudolph “the cutting edge” Hedge (10-4-3, 4 KO’s).

Hard Hitting Promotions own Philly lightweight Jeremy Cuevas (2-0, 2 KO’s will swap punches over four rounds with hard luck Jack Grady (0-4-1).

Gadwin Rosa (2-0, 2 KO’s), fresh off his victory over formerly undefeated Johnathan Irizarry (3-1, 3 KO’s), will duke it out over four rounds with Wytama Faulk (1-2).

Opening the six-bout card will be a four-round featherweight contest featuring Vidal Rivera (4-0, 3 KO’s) against Puerto Rico’s Jesus Feliciano.

Doors open at 7PM First bell will be at 8PM

Ticket prices are as follows: $70 Ringside $40 General Admission

Tickets can be obtained by calling 267-325-9963 or on Ticketmaster