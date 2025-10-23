Roy Jones On Who Would Have Won Had He Fought Terence Crawford When In His Prime: “I Was A Different Guy”

Talk about a Dream Fight! The subject and discussion regarding Dream Fights is not to everyone’s taste, granted, but some mythical matchups, well, they just pull you in. Case in point: a prime Terence Crawford (you could argue he’s there right now) against a peak Roy Jones (say the version of “Superman” that ruined the criminally underrated Montell Griffin in a round in their return fight). Who wins, and how?

Jones, who was super-special across the years 1993 to 2003, spoke with UK Boxing News about how a mythical fight between himself and fellow multi-weight champion Crawford would have gone. Jones is certain his at times seemingly otherworldly speed would have been too much for Crawford, as it was for so many excellent fighters.

“Crawford Grew Up on Roy Jones”

“I like Terence, Terence is a very good fighter, but Terence grew up on Roy Jones Jr,” Jones said to the trade paper in the UK. “It is hard to tell you that these guys would have whooped Roy Jones when they grew up on [me], and are still asking questions to Roy Jones about how he did things. So, they don’t fully understand Roy Jones yet either. It is hard to beat Roy Jones if you don’t fully understand him yet. He is a great fighter, don’t get me wrong, and it would have been an intriguing fight. He would have been something to deal with for a few rounds early, but I was a different guy. I was much faster than 90 percent of people that I fought. With my speed and precision [I would have won].”

Prime-for-Prime Fantasy: Can Crawford Touch “Superman”?

It’s hard for fans of a younger age to fully understand how great, how all but untouchable Jones once was as a fighter. Jones’ power was crippling, his speed was sizzling, and he had a fine ring IQ. Only by staying around too long in the sport did Jones actually lose.

Crawford is special himself, but Jones was, at least in my opinion, on another level even higher.

But what say you guys? Crawford-Jones, Jones-Crawford, prime-for-prime as well as pound-for-pound — who wins?

