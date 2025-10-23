Coach Andre Rozier says IBF/WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhnuly would give Terence Crawford a “tougher fight” than Canelo Alvarez or anyone else at the moment. He says that Janibek’s size, punching power, and poise would create problems for Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs).

The 38-year-old Crawford defeated Canelo last month on September 13th to become a three-division undisputed champion. He’s since hinted at moving down to 160 to go after one of the champions in that weight class.

Canelo Was the Easy Mark

Given that Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) holds two of the titles, he would be a logical choice for Crawford if he has dreams of attempting to become a four-division undisputed champion. The only problem is that Janibek is in the prime of his career, powerful, tough, and not an easy mark like the faded Canelo that Crawford picked off.

Janibek: The Real Threat at 160

“I believe he honestly could be. I think he is big, strong, poised, and that is going to be a problem,” said trainer Andre Rozier to YSM Sports Media when asked if he believes that IBF and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly could be a tougher fight for Terence Crawford than Canelo Alvarez or anyone else.

The One-Fight-Per-Year Trap

What could make Crawford’s job harder is if he stays out of the ring for a year on a victory lap and doesn’t return until September or October 2026, at 39 years old. Trying to beat Janibek after being inactive for a year, it might be too much. Crawford’s bad habit of fighting only once a year could catch up to him.

“Right up there with the very best,” said Rozier on where Crawford will be placed if he moves down to 160 and becomes a four-division undisputed champion.

Rozier doesn’t say what he means by who he would place Crawford among “the very best” of all time. It could mean anything. It could mean the bottom 50, 100, or 150. Putting him in the top four makes no sense, given his mediocre resume.

“My thing is the fights are in a different caliber. My favorite all-time fighter is Sugar Ray Robinson,” said Rozier. “He was an amazing fighter. I don’t think there will ever be anybody that will eclipse what he did. Back in the day, you had to fight hard. That’s why he lost. This is a different time.

Mount Rushmore Reality Check

“Terence is right there. He needs to maximize his potential and fight the right fights, control the right environment, and he’s on his way to the Hall of Fame,” said Rozier about Crawford.

That might not make Crawford happy that Rozier isn’t including him among the four in the Mount Rushmore of boxing. He’s been saying he deserves a place in the top four of all time after beating the played-out Canelo Alvarez on September 13th.

Eddy Pronishev Hard Reality

All-Time Greats Boxers – Mount Rushmore of Boxing

Sugar Ray Robinson Muhammad Ali Joe Louis Henry Armstrong

Terence’s resume doesn’t match the wins of greats like Sugar Ray Robinson (174-19-6, 109 KOs), Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, or Sugar Ray Leonard. But Crawford has been campaigning for a top spot, but he’s been careful not to say which of the four he would replace.

Bud is likely well aware of the backlash that would come if he placed himself above Ali, Sugar Ray, Louis, or Armstrong. With Crawford’s flimsy record, he would be laughed at by fans for being delusional.