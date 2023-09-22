Erickson Lubin vs Jesus Ramos: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Hard-hitting contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin aims to secure a dominant position in the crowded 154-pound division by achieving a decisive win over the undefeated rising star, Jesus “Mono” Ramos. This will be showcased during the Canelo vs. Charlo SHOWTIME PPV co-main event on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The show is a combined effort by Canelo Promotions, showcasing the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view, and is broadcast LIVE on DAZN.

“Facing Ramos is nothing new for me. On the day of the fight, he’ll recognize that I’m superior,” mentioned Lubin during a brief pause from his rigorous training regimen. “Yes, he’s a challenging southpaw, but I’ve studied him closely. I’ve strategized how to counter him during our fight. While he’s decent in the ring, he’s not invincible. I’ve noticed several weaknesses I plan to exploit come September 30.”

Lubin, with a record of 25 wins, 2 losses, and 18 by knockouts, made a comeback after being bested by Sebastian Fundora in one of the most talked-about fights in 2022. He managed to defeat top-contender Luis Arias this past June, reigniting his journey towards another shot at the world title. Ahead of his important fight on September 30, Lubin shared insights about his training regimen, his perspective on Ramos, his road to recovery post defeat, and much more.

Discussing His Experience Advantage for the Fight:

“It doesn’t matter who’s termed as the ‘A-side’ or ‘B-side’ in this fight. The fact is, I hold the experience card. This young, undefeated fighter wants my position. Maybe they tagged him as the ‘A-side’ based on his appearance, but in reality, I’m the one who holds that title. He’s eyeing my achievements. On September 30, my goal is to halt his aspirations. He’s taken on a big challenge quite early in his career. This is a significant fight for me. My aim is to prove that I’m not just another contender in this division but one of its leaders. I’m driven and come September 30, my determination will be evident.”

On Training with Kevin Cunningham in South Florida:

“We’ve kept our training consistent. However, we’ve altered our strategy this time around. We always give our best in training. I’ve honed my skills with over 200 rounds of sparring, both with newcomers and seasoned fighters. So, I’m ready.”

Regarding Ramos as a Former Potential Opponent:

“I had proposed a fight with Ramos even before his bout with Joey Spencer, but it wasn’t the right time then. Now, the moment has arrived. I respect his zeal, but I’m just as hungry, if not more. My passion for this is undeniable.”

Speaking About His Career and Challenges:

“Examine my career journey; it’s been consistent in taking challenges. I view myself among the best and aim to establish a memorable legacy. Every fight is of utmost importance to me. While a title is in sight, there’s a burning desire to rectify my previous losses to Sebastian Fundora and Jermell Charlo. But first, I need to validate my skills and secure a win impressively.”

On Overcoming Past Defeats:

“My mental resilience is my strength. Every setback has been a stepping stone. In my fight against Charlo, experience played a role as it was his 30th fight compared to my 19th. As for the Fundora bout, it was in my favor until my trainer decided it was best to prioritize my health. I took those lessons, refined my strategy, and have been evolving since. I’m at the peak of my career at 27, and my best performance is set to unveil on September 30.”

On the Importance of a Resounding Victory:

“While I don’t feel pressured to prove a point, I believe I’ll do so nonetheless. Winning is my sole focus. With the guidance from Kevin Cunningham and the strategy he’s crafted, I’m confident of a stellar performance on September 30.”

Reflecting on the Opportunity to Fight in a Major Event:

“Opportunities like this have always been on my radar. I believe such platforms extract the best in me. I relish being active, and after a fight in June, I’m eager for this. It’s a momentous occasion, and I’m prepared to demonstrate my elite status in the world of boxing. This young fighter aims for my position, and I’m up for the challenge.”