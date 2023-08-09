Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

A titanic clash is offical. Mexican sensation, Canelo Álvarez, is gearing up to face Jermell Charlo in what promises to be an unforgettable bout. The stage? The iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date? September 30th. And guess what? It’s broadcasted on SHOWTIME PPV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Now, if you’re a boxing aficionado, you’re already aware of Canelo’s illustrious career. At just 33, he’s defended his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO super middleweight world titles like a champ. Charlo, the undisputed junior middleweight world kingpin, is no pushover. He’s taking a bold leap, aiming to emulate legends like Sugar Ray Leonard by jumping two weight categories to snatch a world title. It’s the first fight between two undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

Tickets Alert!

Hey, you wouldn’t want to miss this! Pre-sale tickets drop on August 10 from 10 a.m. PT till 10 p.m. PT. Make sure you’re on AXS.com and punch in the code: PBC. For those who miss the pre-sale, don’t fret! General sale begins on August 11 at 10 a.m. PT, again on AXS.com.

What the Promoters Say

Tom Brown, the big guy at TGB Promotions, is stoked! He believes that both fighters, with their relentless drive to be the best, have set the scene for an epic clash between the best in their divisions. Stephen Espinoza from SHOWTIME SPORTS® shares the excitement, highlighting the uniqueness of this duel of two undisputed champions.

Canelo’s Journey

Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Canelo has claimed world titles across 154, 160, 168, and 175-pounds. He’s no stranger to super fights. Remember November 2021? He became undisputed at super middleweight, knocking out Caleb Plant. After a hiccup against Dmitriy Bivol, he returned to defeat legends like Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder. Floyd Mayweather might have defeated him once, but Canelo’s list of conquests reads like a who’s who of boxing.

Charlo’s Path

Representing Houston, Charlo’s journey is nothing short of cinematic. His last significant bout saw him knocking out Brian Castaño. Back in 2020, he became a unified champion, showcasing his talent by flooring Jeison Rosario. He’s avenged his only career loss against Tony Harrison, reclaiming the WBC belt in a breathtaking face-off. Charlo, trained by the celebrated Derrick James, has a legacy intertwined with his twin, Jermall. Together, they made history in 2016, becoming the first twins to simultaneously be world champs in the same category.

Final Words from the Fighters

Canelo seems poised and ready, expressing his enthusiasm for this high-octane duel between two undisputed champions. Charlo, equally passionate, is prepped to carve out a historic moment on September 30. He’s confident, even suggesting Canelo will get a taste of what ‘Lions Only’ truly means.