Erickson Lubin Stops Ardreal Holmes In IBF 154 Pound Eliminator – Boxing Results

Last night in Kissimmee, near Orlando, Erickson Lubin won an important fight that may well see him fight for a world title next time out. Lubin of Florida stopped fellow southpaw Ardreal Holmes in the eleventh round in an IBF eliminator at 154 pounds. 29 year old Lubin improved to 27-2(19) with the TKO win. Holmes, now 17-1(6) was hurt by a big flurry of punches in the 11th, with a hard left hand sending him down.

Holmes showed heart in getting back up but the fight was stopped with roughly two-minutes gone in the round.

Fans boo the action—until Lubin wakes up

In truth, this one was no great fight, with the fans booing the lack of action. Lubin was by far the more aggressive fighter of the two, but even he was less than active. Finally, in the 10th round, Lubin picked things up and began to hit and hurt Holmes. The stoppage was impressive, even if it took Lubin far too long to get the job done.

Now, as he said would be the case before last night’s fight, Lubin is calling for a shot at reigning IBF super-welterweight champ Bakhram Murtazaliev. The Russian is of course well known to fans due to his shock third-round stoppage win over Tim Tszyu, this in October of last year. Murtazaliev is widely considered to be the ‘Boogeyman’ of the 154 pound division, yet Lubin insists he has no fear of him.

Third time lucky? Lubin calls out ‘Boogeyman’ Murtazaliev

Murtazaliev is unbeaten at 23-0(17) and he can clearly punch hard, as the big win over Tszyu showed. The 32 year old from Grozny won the vacant IBF title with a KO win over Jack Culcay and the win over Tszyu marked “Murda’s” first title retention. Lubin, who has been stopped twice, this by Jermell Charlo back in October of 2017, and by Sebastian Fundora in April of 2022, is certain he can defeat Murtazaliev if he’s given the opportunity.

“Bakhram Murtazaliev, I would love to fight him,” Lubin said in speaking with The Ring. “They’re trying to call him the boogeyman because of what he did to Tim Tszyu. But Tim Tszyu, he ain’t Hercules, man. He ain’t the best champ we’ve seen. I don’t think much of Tim Tszyu. I never did. I can’t wait for a title shot again. And I’m just motivated.”

Lubin, if he does get a shot at Murtazaliev, will be getting his third crack at becoming a world champion, the Charlo and Fundora fights being for the WBC 154 pound title.

