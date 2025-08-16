Vergil Ortiz And Erickson Lubin Finalizing Deal For October Fight

Vergil Ortiz, one of the most consistently exciting fighters around right now, is in the process of finalizing a deal to face Erickson Lubin in what will be his first fight back after undergoing hand surgery. Ortiz, 23-0 (21), is close to signing a deal to fight Lubin on October 18, at a venue to be announced. This is the news according to The Ring, who were informed by sources of the in-the-works fight.

Lubin, 27-2 (19), is a good fighter, and he has bounced back from his brutal, losing war with Sebastian Fundora, Lubin having won three on the spin since being stopped in the 9th round by Fundora back in April of 2022. Lubin was once looked at as a future star and a future world champion. In his last fight, Lubin stopped Andreal Holmes in the 11th round in what was an IBF title elimination bout.

Can Lubin Spoil Ortiz’s Return After Hand Surgery?

Ortiz, at age 27 two years younger than Lubin, is as we know getting closer and closer to fighting Jaron “Boots” Ennis, this guaranteed modern-day classic likely for the early part of next year. But first, Ortiz – last seen decisioning Israil Madrimov in February – must take care of business against Lubin, while “Boots” will box his 154-pound debut against Uisma Lima on October 11.

Ortiz will likely be a big betting favourite over Lubin, but it could prove to be a good fight. Lubin has skills and, as he showed in the war with “Towering Inferno” Fundora, he has a ton of heart. Ortiz could also be a little rusty in the fight, so Lubin has to be looked at as a live underdog.

Will Ortiz Stay on Track for the Boots Ennis Showdown?

Most of all, though, it will be great seeing crowd-pleaser Ortiz back in action. Let’s hope the Ortiz-Lubin fight does indeed get finalized. Ortiz will no doubt be itching to get back in the ring.