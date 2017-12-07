Fight Network to Live Broadcast Swanson vs. Ortega Prelims

Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents a jam-packed weekend of live combat sports, beginning this Friday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET with TKO 41: Champions live from Montreal, Canada’s Bell Centre. The live action continues on Saturday morning, Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET with ONE Championship: Warriors of the World from Bangkok, Thailand followed immediately by a GLORY kickboxing doubleheader featuring GLORY 49 Rotterdam live at 11:30 a.m. ET and GLORY 49 SuperFight Series live at 1:30 p.m. ET. Finally, on Saturday night, Dec. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Fight Network presents a live broadcast of the UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Swanson vs. Ortega PRELIMS from Fresno, Calif.

Friday’s live broadcast of TKO 41: Champions from Montreal, Canada kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and is headlined by an exciting featherweight championship bout pitting Windsor, Ontario’s TJ Laramie (6-2) against undefeated local favorite Charles Jourdain (5-0). In other championship bouts, Marc-Andre Barriault (9-1) collides with Strahinja Gavrilovic (8-4) for the middleweight title, Jesse Ronson (18-8) tangles with Derek Gauthier (8-7) in a rematch for the lightweight crown, Adam Dyczka (6-0) looks to keep his momentum rolling against Bakary Sakho (1-0) in a heavyweight championship clash, plus Jesse Arnett (13-4) squares off with Dimitri Waardenburg (13-7) in what promises to be an all-action affair for the bantamweight title.





Airing live on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, ONE Championship: Warriors of the World emanates from Bangkok, Thailand, headlined by a showdown for the ONE strawweight title, as Japanese titleholder Yoshitaka Naito (12-0) risks his gold and perfect record against Brazil’s Alex Silva (6-1). In other featured bouts, Thailand’s Shannon Wiratchai (8-1) meets Russian Rasul Yakhyaev (10-6) in a lightweight bout, battle-tested Japanese veteran Kotetsu Boku (26-11-2) takes on American Christian Lee (7-1) in featherweight action and former 115-pound kingpin Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (8-2), of Thailand, returns home for a flyweight encounter with Japan’s Riku Shibuya (7-4).

Fight Network’s live broadcast of GLORY 49 Rotterdam begins on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, headlined by the final round of a one-night, four-man lightweight contender tournament, as Danish dynamo Niclas “The Destroyer” Larsen (46-9-2, 24 KO) battles Dutch-Moroccan wunderkind Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati (14-1, 5 KO) and Bulgarian bruiser Stoyan “The Sniper” Koprivlenski (7-1, 3 KO) meets returning Brazilian Maykol Yurk (8-5, 6 KO) in opening round matchups. In addition, Angola’s Christian “Bad News” Baya (59-5-1, 34 KO) looks to spoil the debut of Slovenian lightweight Samo Petje (32-6-1), while American Muay Thai stylist Omar Moreno (25-7-1, 9 KO) fights Chinese UFC veteran Anying “Smiley” Wang (10-3).

The card leads directly into GLORY 49 SuperFight Series at 1:30 p.m. ET, headlined by newly crowned GLORY middleweight champion Alex “Po Atan” Pereira (26-6, 16 KO) making his first title defense against 25-year-old Dutch-Tunisian Yousri Belgaroui (23-3, 11 KO). Also on the bill, former welterweight champion Nieky “The Natural” Holzken (90-13, 46 KO) faces 23-year-old Russian up-and-comer Alim “Professor” Nabiyev (47-6, 21 KO), Holland’s Eyevan “Mister Cool” Danenburg (25-6, 13 KO) locks horns with Road to GLORY UK winner Jamie Bates (24-6, 3 KO) and Englishman Bailey “Bad Boy” Sugden (9-1, 2 KO) takes on China’s Chenglong Zhang (41-5, 11 KO) in a clash of 19-year-old featherweight prospects.

The two-hour UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS begin on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET with four exciting bouts, as No. 10-ranked bantamweight Alexis Davis (18-7) and No. 11 Liz Carmouche (10-5) move to 125 pounds for a flyweight bout, bantamweight Luke Sanders (11-1) faces Andre Soukhamtath (11-5), Carls John de Tomas (8-1) and “Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series” contract winner Alex Perez (18-4) square off in a flyweight battle, while Frankie Saenz (11-5) and Merab Dvalishvili (7-1) open the telecast with another bantamweight bout.

Ahead of the live PRELIMS, Fight Network will live broadcast the UFC FIGHT NIGHT PREFIGHT SHOW at 7:00 p.m. ET, featuring coverage from the industry’s premier mixed martial arts analysts, as Megan Olivi makes her hosting debut on the FOX Sports desk with analysts Rashad Evans and Kenny Florian, while Laura Sanko adds reports and interviews fighters on-site. At the conclusion of Saturday’s live main card on TSN5, the live UFC FIGHT NIGHT POSTFIGHT SHOW airs at approximately 1:00 a.m. ET, recapping all the exciting action.





