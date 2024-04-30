Deontay Wilder Vs. Jared Anderson On August 3!?

In a move absolutely nobody could possibly have seen coming, Turki Alalshikh has written on social media how Deontay Wilder will fight unbeaten heavyweight prospect/contender Jared Anderson on the massive August 3 card in L.A that will be topped by Terence Crawford against Israil Madrimov.

Turki wrote the news on X, with a photo attached to his post showing himself alongside Anderson.

“The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on August 3rd Riyadh Season card at LA against the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder – if he’s ready by then to fight after 1ts of June’s fight against Zhilei Zhang,” Turki wrote. “I always believe that boxing would be at its peak when you have young American heavyweights like Jared Anderson which I also believe in his talent and his promising future. Happy to collaborate with Top Rank again – Riyadh Season card 3rd of August in LA, will be one for the history!”

But will Wilder-Anderson really happen, and as soon as August 3? As fans know, that would make it a little over two months after the Wilder-Zhang fight. Obviously, if Zhang does a number on Wilder and beats him, all bets are off. While what if Wilder gets the win on June 1 but takes a good deal of punishment in doing so? Has Turki jumped the gun here in all but announcing Wilder Vs. Anderson?

Of course we fans would love to see the fight, even if it was widely assumed Wilder, if he got past Zhang, would then begin calling again for a massive fight with Anthony Joshua.

But again, the August 3 card in LA has already been called by some the greatest card ever held in America, and if we do get Wilder-Anderson added to the slew of excellent fights we already have to look forward to that night, then many more people will likely echo the opinion. As it is, we already have an intriguing, potential fun fight at heavyweight between Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller. Who wins if Wilder and Anderson do collide?