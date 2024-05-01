Canelo Alvarez Lauds Ryan Garcia’s Win Over Devin Haney

Canelo Alvarez gave Ryan Garcia his respect for his dominating 12-round majority victory over Devin Haney.

The Mexican superstar Canelo, who has trained with Kingry Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) in the past, gave his thoughts this week on his win over WBC light welterweight champion Haney on April 20th, and his career potential moving forward.

Ryan beat up Haney, knocking him down three times, and arguably knocking him out in the seventh round of their fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was such a one-sided fight in the second half that Ryan stopped fighting for a brief moment to beg Devin’s dad, Bill Haney to throw in the towel to save his son from taking more of a a** whipping.

Bill didn’t go for the idea and left Devin out there to soak up a full 12-round thrashing. Who knows if Devin will ever be the same after the punishment he absorbed? He was no longer competitive after being dropped four times in the seventh round and knocked around the ring by Ryan.

“Nothing Surprised Me”

In an interview yesterday with the media, Canelo said, “Nothing surprised me. I think Ryan has a lot of talent and I’m really happy for him.”

Canelo has seen for himself the talent that Ryan has during their time, sharing the same trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

“I saw that fight and was so happy. With that mentality, he can fight anyone and beat anyone. He did really good and I’m happy for him,” Canelo said about Ryan.

Canelo believes Ryan can “beat anyone,” and he can now pick virtually anyone he wants in the sport and fight a big-money fight next.

The one guy that Ryan would like to fight is a rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, but that’s a fighter who will likely balk because he’ll insist on weight stipulations, and that’s not going to happen. Ryan has been there and done that, and he’s not going to give Tank Davis dual handicaps like he did a year ago to help him.

If Ryan keeps winning, he could take the top spot from Canelo as the ‘Face of Boxing’ in being the #1 money-maker. Although Tank Davis and his management view him as the Face, he’s never shown that he is. It wasn’t until he fought Ryan that he was involved in a PPV fight that brought in huge numbers.