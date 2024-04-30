Tim Bradley: Canelo’s Got This in the Bag

Tim Bradley predicts Canelo Alvarez will beat Jaime Munguia “handily” in their main event on Saturday night in Amazon Prime Video and DAZN PPV. Color me shocked.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) will give Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) something to think about, but the superstar will figure him out and take advantage of all the mistakes the 27-year-old will be making. He’s got the undefeated record thing going, but his opposition has mostly old guys.

Fans believe Munguia’s best chance of winning is to knock out Canelo, but Bradley doesn’t see that as possible. He says Canelo’s chin is not going to be dented by Munguia. As Bradley points out, Canelo has fought Gennadiy Golovkin, and he couldn’t hurt him.

Munguia’s Got the Reach, Not Much Else

“Munguia isn’t knocking out Canelo. GGG couldn’t even hurt Canelo. That dude has got the best chin in the business,” said Tim Bradley to the media, talking about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight this Saturday.

Munguia’s power isn’t good enough for him to knock out Canelo. The Golden Boy-promoted Munguia took nine rounds to defeat John Ryder last January, and in his fight before that, he went 12 rounds with Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a razor-close victory.

“Munguia has great volume and decent quickness; he’s bigger than Canelo, standing at 6-foot,” said Bradley. “He’s got a nice reach on him, but he makes mistakes. A great counter puncher like Canelo, how cerebral he is and he’s able to set traps for his opponents. I think it favors Canelo.

“I think he beats him, and I think he beats him handily. [Sergiy] Derevyanchenko was able to get in Munguia’s behind, and some people even thought Derevyanchenko beat Munguia. You’ve got a guy as smart as Canelo, who can land that boom and understands how to set up these young. That’s what it is,” said Bradley.

Experience: The Missing Ingredient

If Munguia had more experience, he’d have a better chance, but his promoters haven’t been eager to test him against anyone during his 11-year career other than against older fighters, like 35-year-old John Ryder, 38-year-old Derevyanchenko and 38-year-old Gabriel Rosado.