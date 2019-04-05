Shinya Aoki to defend against Christian Lee

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON, set for 17 May at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Once again, Singapore will play host to world-class martial arts action. The best and brightest martial arts talent in the world will descend upon the ONE Championship cage to showcase their skills. In the main event, newly-crowned ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki of Japan will defend his title against rising star Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore.





Ticket information for ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON is available at www.onefc.com.

ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki is the most successful submission specialist in Asian martial arts. An iconic figure, he is known for his overpowering ground game, which had already won him titles with WAMMA, DREAM, and Shooto before he began his reign as the king of ONE Championship’s lightweight division.

Aoki is for many the face of Asia in the cage, holding an incredible slew of submission wins and almost 75 percent of his overall victories coming inside the distance. Throughout his fabled career, the Japanese lightweight legend has beaten some of the biggest names in the world, including Tatsuya Kawajiri, Caol Uno, and Eddie Alvarez.





At ONE: A NEW ERA, Aoki defeated celebrated Filipino martial artist Eduard “Landslide” Folayang to become a 2-time ONE Lightweight World Champion.

Five-time Pankration World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee comes from a family of true martial artists. His oldest sister, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, is already an international star with ONE Championship, and his parents are both black belts in various disciplines who began teaching their children techniques from a very early age.

A highly-decorated martial artist, Lee is a member of the famed Evolve Fight Team in Singapore, who trains amongst his accomplished elite peers. Lee holds black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Total Defense System, and is an astonishingly early achiever. In fact, he was voted Most Outstanding Athlete at the 2013 FILA World Championship after winning five world titles across the disciplines of BJJ, pankration, mixed martial arts, and submission grappling.

In his last bout, Lee defeated Team Lakay veteran Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly of the Philippines via first-round technical knockout. He now moves up to lightweight to challenge Aoki for the ONE Lightweight World Title.

Multiple-time Karate World Champion “Super” Sage Northcutt stands tall among the brightest young mixed martial arts stars of today. A lifelong martial artist, Northcutt has been training under the instruction of his father ever since he was four years old, and he was an incredibly accomplished athlete in the discipline of karate. He won an astounding 77 World Titles as a youth, and was even inducted into the Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame in 2012.

Northcutt rose to prominence quickly in mixed martial arts, beginning his slate with seven straight wins in top North American promotions. In 2018, he joined the world’s best martial artists in ONE Championship on the back of three straight victories. He now makes his promotional debut against Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexandre.

Alexandre is an accomplished kickboxer and is a Lion Fight Super Middleweight World Champion and it’s Showtime 77MAX World Champion.

Like many Brazilians, Alexandre played football in the streets from a very young age. He even had a blossoming career as a professional footballer, but he gave it all up at the age of 19 to pursue Muay Thai instead. It turned out to be one of the best decisions he ever made.

Alexandre has since put together a phenomenal combat sports career, winning numerous world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Known as one of the best strikers Brazil has ever produced, Alexandre has faced some of the biggest names in the striking arena, including the likes of John Wayne Parr, Sakmongkol Sithchuchok, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

On top of his striking career however, Alexandre is also a mixed martial artist riding a seven-bout winning streak. He is now tasked to welcome Sage Northcutt to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.