Marco Huck Will Launch Comeback At Heavyweight In June

Former WBO cruiserweight champ and all-round crowd pleaser Marco Huck will launch a comeback next month, up at heavyweight. Huck, who is now 39 years of age and has not boxed for almost four full years, will face the much bigger Evgenios Lazaridis on June 29th, German media reports. Huck, 42-5-1(28) did fight at heavyweight some years back, this against Alexander Povetkin, the two duelling over 12 exciting rounds, with Povetkin retaining his WBA heavyweight belt via majority decision back in February of 2012. And now Huck says he aims to bring a heavyweight world title back to Germany.

But how much has Huck got left at almost 40 years of age, and after so many ring wars? Huck has been in with just about everybody, from Oleksandr Usyk to Krzysztof Glowacki, from Ola Afolabi to Denis Lebedev. And Huck, whether he won or lost, always gave his all. But Huck’s great nights were quite some time ago, with the ring warrior having his last big fight, this the one with Usyk, some seven years ago. Again, how much has Huck got left here in 2024?

Lazaridis of Greece is a big guy at 6’6,” and he is no spring chicken himself at age 36. Living in Germany, Lazaridis is currently 19-5(13) and he has been stopped twice. Not a bad comeback foe at all for Huck after all the time he has been out of the ring. Lazaridis has shared a ring with some familiar names, including Agit Kabayel, Erkan Teper and Denis Bakhtov, and the man who was born in Athens is coming off a stoppage win and he has been active.

As Huck has been away for so long, it’s tough to predict what will happen in this fight. Huck will be giving away quite a bit in height and reach. Huck’s goal of becoming a heavyweight champion may prove to be a very tough one for him. Still, plenty of fans have a soft spot for “Kapt’n” Huck, and will be rooting for him on his ring return.