More Fights Signed & Added To ACB Manchester!

Lightweights Lewis Monarch and Kane ‘The Danger’ Mousah are set to go head to head on March the 11th at the Manchester Arena for ACB 54 in another exciting bout that has been added to the card.

Lewis Monarch will be making the journey down from the North East to step into Mousah’s backyard for a scrap that will see who moves forward on the UK and European 155lb division. Both fighters have similar records with Monarch 7-1 and Mousah 8-1 and they also have devastating style that has seen 13 of their combined 15 wins end by way of finish and with 12 of them coming within the very first round.





Monarch has had a blistering start to his MMA career with a seven-fight win streak (all 1st round finishes) kicking off the Monarchs upward trajectory in the sport. With only one loss coming by way of decision in his last fight this next bout looks set to be his biggest test to date. Not only because he is facing his toughest and most dangerous opponent but because we will see how he bounces back from that first taste of defeat. Coming from the well established Team Fish Tank, under the tutelage and guidance of MMA veteran Andrew Fisher, one thing for sure is that he has the right people around him to help him bounce back from this and if he does bounce back as a better, badder and more dangerous fighter than he was previously was then Kane will have his hands full come March 11th.

Kane Mousah is without a doubt one of the most physically imposing figures in this division and he is a fighter that has already shown what Monarch is yet to show as he bounced back from his only defeat to take a first round victory at Tanko 2 last December with a performance that let everybody know ‘The Danger’ is back. One of the many rising stars from All Powers Gym in Manchester he has evolved in every fight. With an ever growing striking game and a head-on-grappling style that drowns many opponents, often quickly, he is fast becoming the complete package and will be looking to show that his title aspirations are far from done with a statement victory over the tough prospect Monarch on March 11th.

Tickets are on sale NOW from just £45 via Manchester-Arena.com