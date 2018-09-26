GLORY Expands Global Partnership Team with New Vice President and EMEA Senior Sales Director

GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced an expansion of its global partnership team with the appointment of Jon Martone as Vice President of Global Partnerships and the key addition of Lothar Rentschler, who will develop partnerships as Senior Sales Director in the EMEA region.







“With the worldwide interest in combat sports and our position as the top stand-up combat brand in the space, we are thrilled to have Jon and Lothar leading our team’s global growth through premium partnerships,” said Marshall Zelaznik, CEO, GLORY. “The demand to team up with GLORY has been outstanding, and now we have greater capability to meet the market’s interest.”

Martone will oversee the striking leader’s strategic sales direction globally, leading the initiatives in each region, while focusing on serving and securing partners around GLORY’s events, broadcast and social reach.

Martone comes to GLORY with experience securing and managing multi-million dollar partnerships for global sports properties including Nitro Circus and Tough Mudder. As Partnership Sales Director at both Nitro Circus and Tough Mudder, Martone dealt with brands including Microsoft, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Toyo Tires, Dupont Kevlar, United States Air Force, United States Army, Rocket League, and Chipotle.

“GLORY is exactly the type of sports property that I love to work with: a category leader, globally distributed, fast, fun, and perfectly positioned for growth,” said Martone. “Combining my experience in securing partnerships with GLORY’s existing brand recognition is a recipe for future success for both GLORY and its valued partners.”







Rentschler will be based out of GLORY’s Dutch office. Working alongside Martone, he will be focused on partnership efforts within the EMEA region. He joins GLORY with over 20 years of experience in marketing and sales, including ascension to Director of Global eMarketing & eCommerce within Bacardi Global Brands, as well as stints in the gaming world as CMO with Pocketkings – the parent company to FullTiltPoker – and Gameforge, where he served as Senior VP of Marketing, helping to structure the company’s marketing department after a merger with the major competitor Frogster.

Most recently, he has served as Chief Marketing Officer at maxdome, the Video on Demand arm of media company Pro7Sat1 in Munich, Germany, before landing as a consultant to Wire Hamburg, an agency where he developed new business, consultancy and digital transformation.

“I’ve known the GLORY team, specifically the European office, for nearly 10 years now. It’s a pleasure to finally be working with this already successful group in an official capacity,” said Rentschler. “The enthusiasm surrounding GLORY is infectious and I am excited to support overall marketing, brand building, and partnerships that will further showcase GLORY as the global leader in stand-up combat.”

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.