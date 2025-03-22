Boxing Tonight: Fundora vs. Booker – Live Results

WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora faces challenger Chordale Booker in the 12-round headliner tonight in an event starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live on PBC on Prime Video at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Ring walks for the Fundora-Booker battle are around 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s Main Card at 8 pm ET

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm

The fight that many fans are interested in watching is the headliner between ‘The Towering Inferno Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs), making his first defense of his WBC and WBO 154-lb titles against Booker (23-1, 11 KOs).

Fundora, 26, is the favorite, but given the year out of the ring and the punishment he absorbed in his last fight against WBO champion Tim Tszyu last March, it’s possible we could see an upset tonight. Many boxing fans had predicted that Tszyu would make easy work of the 6’5 1/2″ Fundora, and perhaps he would have if not for a deep scalp cut he sustained early in the fight. Tim was fighting blind from the second round.

Preliminary Card

Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee

Justin Cardona vs. TBA

Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes

Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter

Joseph Brown Ezequiel Duran

Quincey Williams vs. TBA

Brayan Gonzalez vs. Justin Marquez

Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas