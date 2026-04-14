The former kickboxing champion made it clear he views the situation as one-sided when it comes to expectations. He is stepping into boxing against a unified heavyweight champion in his own sport, which gives him room to take risks without the same level of scrutiny.

“All the pressure is on him,” Verhoeven said to talkSport Boxing. “With all due respect, all the pressure is on Usyk because I’m coming into his discipline.”

Verhoeven pointed to the way the fight will be judged depending on the result. A loss would be explained by the code switch. A win would carry far more weight.

“If he goes in there and gets beat, they’ll say he’s a kickboxer,” he said. “If I win, then everybody’s looking at him like, what’s that about?”

The matchup was not the original plan. Verhoeven said early talks centered on a fight with Anthony Joshua before that situation changed late last year. Once that option stalled, his team pushed for Usyk. There was no hesitation when the opportunity came.

“I love the idea. Undisputed versus undisputed,” Verhoeven said.

He also leaned on his background around boxing to support his confidence. Verhoeven said he has trained with Peter Fury for years and sparred multiple heavyweights, which he believes reduces the adjustment period. Still, he understands the skepticism tied to the fight.

“I know where the doubt is coming from,” he said. “But I’m a fighter. This is what I bring.”

Verhoeven is treating the bout as a chance to test that belief against the top name in the division.